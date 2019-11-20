Green Giant Cooks Up 1,009-Pound Green Bean Casserole, Breaks Guinness World Records™ Title

The entirety of the record-breaking green bean casserole will be served to 3,000 older New Yorkers through Citymeals on Wheels, a local non-profit that prepares and delivers over 2 million weekend, holiday and emergency meals each year for the city's homebound elderly.

Below are fast facts about the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title-attempt:

An estimated 125,000 individual Green Giant Cut Green Beans were used in the casserole.

Cut Green Beans were used in the casserole. The casserole was comprised of 1,069 cans of Green Giant Cut Green Beans, 485 cans of mushroom soup, 65 quarts of milk and 95 pounds of French fried onions.

Cut Green Beans, 485 cans of mushroom soup, 65 quarts of milk and 95 pounds of French fried onions. It took a team of ten chefs from Stella 34 Trattoria in Macy's Herald Square eight hours to prep and cook the 1,009-pound serving. The average bake time for a typical serving of green bean casserole is 25 minutes.

The casserole will feed 3,000 people at senior centers across New York City .

. According to a recent Suzy® survey* conducted by Green Giant, more than two thirds (68%) of Americans say they plan to serve green bean casserole at Thanksgiving dinner.

"Green bean casserole is an iconic Thanksgiving dish, and true to form for Green Giant, we wanted to do something giant to bring attention to the importance of giving back to the community this season," said Jordan Greenberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, B&G Foods. "We are thrilled to celebrate our annual appearance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® by breaking our own GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest serving of green bean casserole which will feed 3,000 older New Yorkers."

"We're proud to partner with Green Giant to deliver servings of the record-breaking casserole to Citymeals on Wheels recipients," said Beth Shapiro, Executive Director of Citymeals on Wheels. "The holiday season is a time to enjoy food and family. Citymeals ensures that our vulnerable older neighbors, many of whom are homebound and alone, are not forgotten at this time of year. Today, we will be delivering and serving the Thanksgiving dish to more than 3,000 older New Yorkers who otherwise may not have a hot meal."

*Survey Data Compilation: 5,000 American consumers ages 18 to 75 agreed to take a survey about whether they would eat or serve green bean casserole this Thanksgiving. The survey was conducted November 5, 2019 and the users were recruited through a Suzy® poll.

About Green Giant

Green Giant® has been helping families find new ways to enjoy vegetables picked at the peak of perfection® for over 100 years. Through the years, the iconic Green Giant brand has introduced innovative products and become synonymous with delicious and high-quality vegetables for families. Most recently, the Green Giant brand's launch of its convenient and award-winning Veggie Swap-Ins™ line, which includes Green Giant™ Cauliflower Pizza Crust, Green Giant Riced Veggies, Green Giant Veggie Tots, Green Giant Mashed Cauliflower and Green Giant Veggie Spirals®, has reinvigorated the frozen vegetable category. For more information about Green Giant, including simple recipe ideas, please visit www.greengiant.com .

About B&G Foods

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, Mrs. Dash, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, SnackWell's, Spice Islands and Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

