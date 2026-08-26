GREEN GIANT FRESH BRINGS "LIVE THE GIANT LIFE" TO TIMES SQUARE

Larger-than-life digital billboard brings the iconic Giant—and an abundance of fresh potatoes and onions—to the heart of New York City through October 31

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Potandon Produce, the exclusive marketer of Green Giant™ Fresh Potatoes and Onions, is bringing a giant presence to the heart of New York City with the launch of a new Times Square billboard celebrating Green Giant Fresh potatoes and onions.

Running through October 31, the larger-than-life digital installation features the iconic Giant stepping across the Times Square screens, shaking the surrounding landscape with every footfall before an abundance of fresh potatoes and onions fills the display.

Green Giant Fresh Lives the Giant Life in Times Square Potandon Produce, the exclusive marketer of Green Giant™ Fresh Potatoes and Onions

The campaign culminates with a simple invitation: "Live the Giant Life."

"Times Square gave us the opportunity to bring the Giant to life at a scale that feels right for the brand," said John Rota, Chief Marketing Officer of Potandon Produce. "The architecture of the screens amplifies his enormous footsteps and dramatic descent, culminating in an explosion of fresh potatoes and onions. It's big, fun and memorable—and invites everyone to 'Live the Giant Life.'"

The Green Giant brand is recognized by more than 90% of consumers, giving Green Giant Fresh potatoes and onions an immediate and powerful connection with shoppers. The Times Square campaign builds on that familiarity with a contemporary presentation designed to make fresh potatoes and onions feel exciting, relevant, and unmistakably Giant.

"Green Giant is one of America's most recognizable food brands, and Times Square is one of the world's most iconic stages," said Des Hague, CEO of Potandon Produce. "This campaign is a bold celebration of the brand's legacy, the growers behind our fresh potatoes and onions, and the energy John and our team are building around Green Giant Fresh."

Developed specifically for the scale and architecture of Times Square, the creative spans two connected digital displays, creating the illusion that the Giant is physically moving through the space. With each step, the screens react before the final impact unleashes a dramatic display of potatoes and onions, revealing the "Live the Giant Life" campaign message.

"For our retail partners, Green Giant Fresh potatoes and onions represent the combination of an iconic national brand and the quality, consistency, and category expertise behind Potandon Produce," said JP Sureus, Head of Sales at Potandon Produce. "This campaign brings that story to life on a tremendous stage and creates new energy around two essential produce categories."

The billboard marks a major national brand moment for Green Giant Fresh potatoes and onions and Potandon Produce, the exclusive licensee of the Green Giant Fresh brand for fresh potatoes and onions in North America.

The campaign will be supported by social media, original video content, and public relations throughout its run, extending the Times Square experience beyond New York City and giving retailers, growers, and consumers an opportunity to share in the moment.

Visitors to New York City are invited to stop by Times Square and see the Giant in action through October 31. Photos and videos of the billboard can be shared on Instagram by tagging @greengiantfreshpo.

To learn more about Green Giant Fresh potatoes and onions, visit GreenGiantFreshPotatoes.com.

ABOUT POTANDON PRODUCE

Headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Potandon Produce is a leading marketer of fresh potatoes and onions and the exclusive licensee of the Green Giant™ Fresh brand for fresh potatoes and onions in North America. Through its nationwide network of experienced growers and packing operations, Potandon provides a continuous supply of high-quality produce while delivering innovative products, packaging, and category-building solutions to retailers across North America.

SOURCE Potandon Produce LLC, exclusive marketer of Green Giant Fresh® potatoes and onions