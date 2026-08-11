Potandon Produce Strengthens Grower Alliance with Driscoll Farms

Company builds immediate momentum behind its national network of premier grower partners as CEO Des Hague accelerates Potandon's long-term transformation strategy.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Potandon Produce LLC, the exclusive marketer of Green Giant Fresh® potatoes and onions, today announced that Driscoll Farms has joined the Potandon Grower Alliance, further strengthening the company's national network of premier grower partners and adding immediate momentum to the Alliance following its unveiling last week.

Driscoll Farms joins B&B Potato, Idaho Select, Liberty Gold and Walters Produce as part of Potandon's core Grower Alliance. Together, the growers bring significant farming resources, generations of agricultural expertise and a shared commitment to quality, innovation and continuous improvement.

The announcement represents another significant step in Potandon's ongoing transformation under Chief Executive Officer and President Des Hague. The addition of Driscoll Farms further strengthens a collaborative grower network designed to deliver premium potatoes and onions, support a resilient supply chain and create greater long-term value for retailers, foodservice operators and consumers across North America.

"Driscoll Farms has enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Potandon, and we're excited to be part of the Potandon Grower Alliance," said Thayne Driscoll, CEO of Driscoll Farms. "We believe strongly in the direction of the company and the opportunity ahead. The energy, focus and commitment to grower collaboration under Des and the Potandon leadership team give us tremendous confidence in what we can accomplish together."

The Potandon Grower Alliance was established to align premier growers around shared standards for quality, integrity and continuous improvement. Through closer collaboration and shared best practices, the Alliance is designed to strengthen every step of the supply chain—from the field to the retail shelf—while providing a platform Potandon intends to expand strategically over time.

"When we unveiled the Potandon Grower Alliance, we said our core growers would be the foundation upon which we build the future of this company. Having Driscoll Farms join the Alliance immediately strengthens that foundation," said Des Hague, Chief Executive Officer and President of Potandon Produce LLC. "They bring tremendous experience, capability and a longstanding commitment to excellence, and we're delighted to have them as part of what we're building."

"Our standard remains simple: we have an unwavering commitment to quality."

"Quite simply, what others accept, we reject."

"Driscoll shares that mindset," Hague continued. "Together with B&B Potato, Idaho Select, Liberty Gold and Walters Produce, we have established an incredibly strong core alliance with the scale, expertise and shared ambition to deliver for our customers today while continuing to build for the future."

The addition of Driscoll Farms reinforces Potandon's commitment to strategically expanding the Grower Alliance. The company will continue identifying and engaging additional premier grower partners whose capabilities, values and commitment to excellence complement the Alliance and Potandon's long-term growth strategy.

The Potandon Grower Alliance is the foundation of the company's broader transformation strategy, strengthening customer partnerships, advancing operational excellence and supporting the continued growth of the Green Giant Fresh® brand and Potandon's portfolio of high-quality proprietary brands. Together, these partnerships position the company for sustainable long-term growth while reinforcing its commitment to delivering the highest-quality potatoes and onions in the marketplace.

About Potandon Produce LLC

Potandon Produce LLC is the exclusive marketer of Green Giant Fresh® potatoes and onions—one of the most recognized brands in fresh produce—and also markets its own high-quality proprietary brands, including Sunfresh® and others. Through trusted grower partnerships, category leadership and an unwavering commitment to quality, Potandon delivers premium fresh produce solutions to retailers, foodservice operators and consumers across North America. The company continues to invest in innovation, operational excellence and strategic partnerships that strengthen the category while creating long-term value for growers, customers and consumers.

SOURCE Potandon Produce LLC, exclusive marketer of Green Giant Fresh® potatoes and onions