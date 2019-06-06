Green Giant™ Fresh Debuts New Veggie Bowl Varieties at United Fresh Expo

The Southwest Tortilla and Korean BBQ bowls are finalists in the United Fresh Innovation Awards for " Best New Vegetable Product ." Attendees and exhibitors can cast their vote for the new Veggie Bowl varieties during the show.

"Providing convenient, fresh, and flavorful options for consumers is at the heart of what we deliver at Green Giant™ Fresh," said Jamie Strachan, CEO of Green Giant™ Fresh. "We are constantly exploring ways to delight consumers with ways to incorporate vegetables into one's day. The Veggie Bowl concept is about providing a healthier take on traditionally calorie-heavy regional cuisine, and we are proud of the way we've brought to life these satisfying flavors for a smarter grab-and-go meal experience."

Veggie Bowl Varieties

captures flavors from the popular Korean grilling method with the company's first-to-market Cauliflower Crumbles chopped cauliflower, carrots, celery, onions, broccoli, crispy rice noodles and a sweet heat Bulgogi sauce to drizzle on top. The Southwest Tortilla Bowl stirs up homemade comfort food nostalgia, with Cauliflower Crumbles® chopped cauliflower, carrots, onions, seasoned tortilla chips, sharp white cheddar and a kick with a Chipotle Chile sauce.

Each bowl proudly features a bed of perfectly chopped and pre-portioned vegetables that cook in five minutes or less. All Green Giant™ Fresh veggie bowls include simple ingredients that are low in fat, and they are delicious as packaged and when paired with extra protein like chicken, fish, or tofu.

The new varieties join the existing line of Veggie Bowls, including Rancheros, Buddha, Burrito, Ramen Soup, "Fried Rice" and Pad Thai Bowls. Green Giant™ Fresh Veggie Bowls are sold in grocery, natural food, and mass merchandise retailers nationwide. For more information or to find the Vegetable Meal Bowls near you, visit www.greengiantfresh.com.

Green Giant™ Fresh

Green Giant™ Fresh, a well-recognized and trusted fresh vegetable brand with a focus on innovation, provides a full line of value-added vegetable blends and meal-ready products to grocery, natural food, and mass merchandise retailers. Located in the heart of the growing region of Salinas Valley, Green Giant™ Fresh has distribution facilities nationwide. For more information, please visit greengiantfresh.com and share your veggie bowl creations with #GreenGiantFresh. The Green Giant™ Fresh name and logo are used under license.

