Green Giant® Launches New Frozen Vegetable Product Lines this Fall

The Launches Include Brand New Items in Addition to Expansions of its Popular Restaurant Style Line

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Giant®, the iconic brand synonymous with delicious and high-quality vegetables for families, announced today twelve new veggie-forward frozen offerings, including three brand new items: Crispy Smashed Potatoes, Corn Cob Bites and Veggie Ramen. The brand will also be expanding its Green Giant® Restaurant Style line including new items from Roasting Veggies and Veggies & Rice. All twelve delicious new products can be found in the frozen food aisle this month with greater national distribution in the fall.

Green Giant® announced today twelve new veggie-forward offerings, including three brand new items: Crispy Smashed Potatoes, Corn Cob Bites and Veggie Ramen, along with an expansion of its Restaurant Style line including new Roasting Veggies and Veggies & Rice items.

Capitalizing on the viral trend of smashed veggies, the Green Giant® brand is introducing two frozen varieties of Crispy Smashed Potatoes: Original (Sea Salt & Black Pepper) and Garlic Parmesan. Until now, these potato side dishes typically required extensive prep time to wash, peel and chop - but Green Giant® Crispy Smashed Potatoes are perfectly seasoned, ready in minutes and can be cooked in an air fryer.

The Green Giant® brand is also launching Corn Cob Bites in two flavorful varieties: Butter, Salt & Pepper and Mexican Style Street Corn. Each frozen bag has approximately 1" cuts of corn on the cob that are perfect as a side dish, an appetizer or for snacking. To round out its new launches, the Green Giant® brand is expanding to an exciting new category with Veggie Ramen. Available in Chicken Flavored, Beef Flavored, Garlic Soy and Spicy Chicken Flavored, Veggie Ramen is the perfect blend of vegetables, ramen noodles and broth that are sure to bring familiar ramen flavors to the home kitchen.

"Crispy Smashed Potatoes, Corn Cob Bites and Veggie Ramen offer fun twists to classic favorites, while remaining a convenient, and affordable option that doesn't sacrifice taste," said Kristen Thompson, President of Frozen & Vegetables and Senior Vice President of B&G Foods. "In addition to these new frozen veggie products, we'll be expanding the Green Giant® Restaurant Style line. We've seen great success with our Restaurant Style sides because consumers love incorporating high-quality veggies into their meals without having to leave home, so we are delighted to provide even more delicious options."

Expanding on the popularity of the restaurant-inspired line, the Green Giant® brand is adding four new flavorful varieties to its Restaurant Style Roasting Veggies and Veggies & Rice lines, including Broccoli & Roasted Red Potatoes with Cheddar Seasoning, Tri-Colored Potatoes with Steakhouse Butter Seasoning, Broccoli Pilaf with Garlic Parmesan Seasoning and Asparagus, Pea & Mushroom Risotto with Truffle Parmesan Sauce.

For more information about the Green Giant® brand, please visit www.greengiant.com .

About Green Giant®

Green Giant® has been helping families find new ways to enjoy vegetables picked at the peak of perfection® for over 100 years. Through the years, the iconic Green Giant brand has introduced innovative products and become synonymous with delicious and high-quality vegetables for families. Most recently, the Green Giant brand's launch of its convenient and award-winning Veggie Swap-Ins® line, which includes Green Giant Riced Veggies, Green Giant Veggie Tots®, Green Giant Mashed Cauliflower and Green Giant Veggie Spirals®, has reinvigorated the frozen vegetable category.

For more information, recipes and videos of the latest product introductions from the Green Giant brand, visit www.greengiant.com .

SOURCE Green Giant