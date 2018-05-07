Green Giant® Partners with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® to Launch Limited Edition Cans Featuring Patient Artwork

In addition to prominent promotion of St. Jude on Green Giant product packaging, B&G Foods, the owner of the Green Giant brand, will donate $350,000 to the organization to help further its efforts in leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. To round out the donation, B&G Foods employees have committed $250,000 of their own dollars to the cause. Smith Design, the Green Giant brand's packaging design agency, also donated its time to help create the limited edition labels.

"Family has always been at the heart of the Green Giant brand," said Jordan Greenberg, Vice President and General Manager, Green Giant. "We've featured the St. Jude logo on our popular Green Giant Veggie Tots line since its debut in 2016 and we're thrilled to now introduce our partnership with St. Jude to our canned vegetables. Our relationship with St. Jude has been incredibly rewarding for our entire company as we help further the St. Jude mission."

More than 20 young patients at St. Jude created artwork for the limited edition cans. One former patient traveled in for the kickoff event this morning at St. Jude to see his creation come to life, alongside the Green Giant himself. D'Manuel, a 14-year-old from Oklahoma, started treatment at St. Jude in 2015, where he underwent treatment for craniopharyngioma, a rare, non-cancerous brain tumor. Because of the tumor, D'Manuel painted his artwork using his non-dominant hand. Despite this challenge, D'Manuel's painting stood out to the Green Giant team and will now be featured nationwide on the limited edition sweet peas cans.

"The continuing support of Green Giant, its employees and customers for our St. Jude patients and families absolutely makes a difference in our ability to pursue research and treatment solutions for pediatric cancer and other life-threatening diseases," said Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Art is an important personal expression of love, hope and emotion for many of our St. Jude patients, and we appreciate Green Giant's desire to partner in a manner that shares the St. Jude patient experience in a unique and personal way."

Green Giant limited edition St. Jude cans are now available nationwide. To find a retailer near you, or for more information on the partnership, please visit www.greengiant.com.

Green Giant® has been helping families find new ways to enjoy vegetables picked at the peak of perfection® for over 100 years. Through the years, the iconic Green Giant brand has introduced innovative products and become synonymous with delicious and high-quality vegetables for families. Most recently, the Green Giant brand's launch of its convenient and award-winning Veggie Swap-InsTM line, which includes Green Giant Riced Veggies, Green Giant Veggie Tots, Green Giant Mashed Cauliflower and Green Giant Veggie SpiralsTM, has reinvigorated the frozen vegetable category.

For more information about Green Giant, including simple recipe ideas, please visit www.greengiant.com.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) and our subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With our diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, Mrs. Dash, New York Style, Ortega, Pirate's Booty, Polaner, SnackWell's, Spice Islands and Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and our brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude), following St. Jude on Twitter (@stjude) and subscribing to its YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/MyStJude).

Kristin Bradley

908.601.1407

Kristin.Bradley@bgfoods.com

