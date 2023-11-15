Green Giant® Survey Finds Nearly 1 in 2 Americans Will Celebrate Friendsgiving This Year

Annual Celebration Growing in Popularity as Americans Say Friendsgiving is More Fun Than Thanksgiving

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Giant®, the iconic brand synonymous with delicious and high-quality vegetables for families, revealed today new survey findings that indicate Friendsgiving is growing in popularity among Americans, with nearly half of the Americans surveyed indicating they plan to attend at least one Friendsgiving event this year.

In a survey of 1,000 consumers, timed to the peak week of Friendsgiving, the Green Giant® brand also found that:

  • Friendsgiving is more fun - 60% of people surveyed who celebrate Friendsgiving said they think it's much more fun than Thanksgiving; surprisingly, 24% of people surveyed who have never participated think of Friendsgiving as the more fun holiday.
  • Americans are investing in Friendsgiving - Almost 50% of consumers surveyed said they plan to spend more than $75 on Friendsgiving this year; with 25% saying they're spending more than $100.
  • Friendsgiving is growing in popularity - 17% of consumers surveyed said they will be celebrating Friendsgiving for the first time this year.
  • Bringing veggies to the table - Nearly half of people surveyed said they are planning to bring a veggie dish as one of their contributions to Friendsgiving this year; 26% surveyed say they'll be bringing Green Bean Casserole while 32% surveyed say they'll be bringing Corn Casserole.

The survey news comes on the heels of the recent Green Giant campaign, which saw beloved brand mascots coming together to celebrate Friendsgiving in support of No Kid Hungry

To mark the Friendsgiving season, the Green Giant® brand has pledged a donation to No Kid Hungry to help make sure kids across the country have access to three healthy meals a day. Every dollar donated to No Kid Hungry can help provide 10 meals* to children. Consumers interested in hosting their own Friendsgiving celebrations can sign up with No Kid Hungry to turn their events into fundraisers, too, and receive tools and ideas to help raise funds for No Kid Hungry. Each Friendsgiving sign-up between November 8, 2023 and November 30, 2023 will result in a $1 donation by the Green Giant® brand to No Kid Hungry with a minimum total donation of $25,000 and a maximum total donation of $35,000

For more information, or to sign up to host your own Friendsgiving fundraiser to benefit No Kid Hungry, please visit GreenGiantFriendsgiving.com.

*Your donations help support programs that feed kids; No Kid Hungry® does not provide individual meals. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar

Survey Data Compilation: 1,000 American consumers ages 14-89 agreed to take an online survey about Friendsgiving. The survey was conducted from 11/13/23 through 11/14/23 and the users were recruited by a Suzy poll.

About Green Giant:
Green Giant® has been helping families find new ways to enjoy vegetables picked at the peak of perfection® for over 100 years. Through the years, the iconic Green Giant brand has introduced innovative products and become synonymous with delicious and high-quality vegetables for families. Most recently, the Green Giant brand's launch of its convenient and award-winning Veggie Swap-Ins® line, which includes Green Giant Riced Veggies, Green Giant Veggie Tots®, Green Giant Mashed Cauliflower and Green Giant Veggie Spirals®, has reinvigorated the frozen vegetable category.

For more information, recipes and videos of the latest product introductions from the Green Giant brand, visit GreenGiant.com.

