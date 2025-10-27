Green Goo by Spry Life Announces Brand Buyback and Relaunch -- Just in Time for the Holidays

Family-owned, women-led company reclaims its roots and invites consumers to give the gift of wellness this season.

LYONS, Colo., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Goo by Spry Life, the family-owned, women-led company behind some of the nation's most beloved plant-based first aid and body care products, announced today that it has officially bought back its brand Green Goo and relaunched under its original family leadership.

Founded by a mother, daughter, and sister team in the foothills of Colorado, Green Goo built a loyal following for its clean, effective healing salves and all-natural personal care products all handcrafted with plant-based ingredients and herbal wisdom passed down through generations.

After selling the company several years ago to help fund a global expansion, the new owners soon faced legal and financial challenges, and the brand's future was on the line. "We were so excited to grow Green Goo and finally compete with some of the larger, chemical-laden brands," said Jodi Scott, CEO and Co-Founder. "But life had different plans. I had less than 24 hours to terminate my entire legacy team, including my mom and sister. It was one of the hardest days of my life."

Determined to preserve their commitment to sustainability, transparency, and plant-powered healing, the family made the bold decision to buy back Green Goo and bring it home.

"We started Green Goo with the belief that plants can heal, protect, and restore better than anything made in a lab," said Jodi Scott, CEO and Co-Founder. "Buying Green Goo back was our way of protecting not just our products, but our purpose. We knew our mission wasn't over."

Over the past six months, the Green Goo team has returned to the original formulas, processes, and ingredients that made the brand a trusted name among families, adventurers, and wellness enthusiasts. Every product is once again crafted in small batches, ensuring the same quality and potency that defined the brand from day one.

The company's relaunch includes its best-selling products, Skin Repair, Pain Relief, Dry Skin, and First Aid, along with a renewed focus on education, community, and environmental stewardship. Green Goo continues to maintain its long-standing commitment to people and planet.

"This isn't just a comeback," Scott added. "It's a reminder that integrity and authenticity still matter in business. We're here to prove that doing good and doing business can go hand in hand, and we're just getting started."

The Gift of Wellness

With the holidays around the corner, Green Goo is celebrating its return to family ownership by offering the gift of wellness, meaningful, plant-based products that heal, soothe, and inspire. From its best-selling Skin Repair Salve to travel-sized First Aid tins, Green Goo products make thoughtful, feel-good stocking stuffers that give back to both people and planet.

Consumers can explore Green Goo's gift bundles and new arrivals at www.greengoo.com.

About Green Goo by Spry Life

Founded in Lyons, Colorado, Green Goo is a women-led, family-run company redefining personal care through plant-based healing. Each product is made with purpose, combining time-honored herbal practices with modern innovation. From first aid to skincare, Green Goo empowers people to live naturally, heal deeply, and care consciously.

