GREEN GOO EXPANDS RETAIL FOOTPRINT IN Q1 2022 WITH PRODUCT LAUNCHES IN PHARMACY CHAINS NATIONWIDE

Women-founded body care brand confirms over 20,000 new points of distribution in opening months of 2022

LYONS, Colo., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant-based body care and first aid brand, Green Goo , under parent company Sierra Sage Herbs, is pleased to announce the establishment of over 20,000 new points of distribution in Q1 2022. In addition to product launches in multiple major pharmacy chain locations nationwide, Green Goo also increased its existing product offerings at these key retailers by thousands of additional doors.

Green Goo Destination First Aid POS Display - Free to Breathe, Pain Relief, Foot Care, and Dry Skin Salves (.6 oz. Jumbos Sticks) Sierra Sage Herbs Founders -- Jodi Scott, Jennifer Scott, Kathy Scott (PRNewsfoto/Sierra Sage Herbs)

"We deeply value our retail partnerships with a number of pharmacy chain locations across the country," said Sierra Sage Herbs CEO Jodi Scott. "They have each been incredible allies in supporting our mission to be the best topical therapeutic OTC solution available. Customers with immediate skincare needs appreciate having solutions that are easily accessible, hence a strong focus on pharmacy availability."

As part of its recent expansion, Green Goo introduced its all-new Destination First Aid point-of-sale display designed for head-to-toe body care relief and featuring portable .6 oz. jumbo sticks of four of the brand's bestsellers: Dry Skin, Foot Care, Free to Breathe, and Pain Relief.

Dry Skin – Enriched with jojoba seed oil and power-packed with calendula, chamomile, and yarrow, a daily, whole-body moisturizer that helps alleviate symptoms associated with chronic skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis, as well as cracked hands & feet, chapped skin, and windburn

– Enriched with jojoba seed oil and power-packed with calendula, chamomile, and yarrow, a daily, whole-body moisturizer that helps alleviate symptoms associated with chronic skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis, as well as cracked hands & feet, chapped skin, and windburn Foot Care – A proprietary blend of over a dozen healing herbs, including calendula, comfrey, St. John's wort, and yarrow, it naturally protects, reduces irritation, and provides pain relief to help heal and soothe your feet

– A proprietary blend of over a dozen healing herbs, including calendula, comfrey, wort, and yarrow, it naturally protects, reduces irritation, and provides pain relief to help heal and soothe your feet Free to Breathe – Enriched with eucalyptus, lavender, peppermint, and rosemary, a natural decongestant with a high concentration of botanic oils that provide natural, soothing relief for congestion and difficulty breathing associated with colds, flu, or allergies.

– Enriched with eucalyptus, lavender, peppermint, and rosemary, a natural decongestant with a high concentration of botanic oils that provide natural, soothing relief for congestion and difficulty breathing associated with colds, flu, or allergies. Pain Relief – Powered with arnica to help temporarily ease the ache of arthritis, sore muscles, and bruises, and fortified with ginger and peppermint to emulate hot and cold therapies to aid in increased circulation for rapid relief

These products, in addition to the all-natural brand's Tattoo Care , Poison Ivy , and Skin Repair , among others, are also available in 1.82 oz. large tins at select major pharmacy chain locations nationwide. To learn more, visit www.greengoo.com.

About Sierra Sage Herbs:

Committed to making the best all-natural, plant-based skincare products, Sierra Sage Herbs, now part of Creso Pharma , is on a mission to spread goodness, empower change, and redefine natural body care. Founded in 2008 by sisters Jodi and Jen Scott and their mother, Kathy Scott, the company's natural products brands, which are cruelty free and made in the USA, include Green Goo , Good Goo , and Southern Butter . These brands are sold across more than 100,000 points of distribution around the US, including Whole Foods, Walmart, Amazon, Target.com, CVS, Walgreen's, Rite Aid, Albertsons, and Kroger, among many others. A certified B Corp, Sierra Sage Herbs aligns and partners with charities, aid organizations, and causes both in the United States and around the world. To learn more, visit: www.sierrasageherbs.com .

SOURCE Green Goo by Sierra Sage Herbs