Female-founded body care brand continues its plant-based revolution with targeted skincare solutions for anti-aging, acne, and eczema

LYONS, Colo., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant-based Sierra Sage Herbs body-care brand, Green Goo®, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Plants for Your Face & Body skincare collection. Developed to target a range of skin conditions and issues including acne, eczema, sun damage, wrinkles, dry skin, and psoriasis, Green Goo's Plants for Your Face & Body collection is produced utilizing the brand's proprietary lipid infusion process. Rather than using harsh chemicals or pre-made extracts, Green Goo infuses healing herbs and whole-plant botanicals in rich, nourishing organic essential oils to maximize the purity and elevate the healing properties of its products.

Green Goo - Plants for Your Face & Body Collection Hydrating, Eczema, and Acne Collections Green Goo - Plants for Your Face & Body Collection L to R: Hydrating Serum, Repairing Serum, Hydrating Face & Body Wash, Hydrating Eye Stick, Eczema Face & Body Wash, Eczema Dry Skin Stick, Acne Face & Body Wash, and Acne Spot Treatment Roll On.

The newly-introduced Plants for Your Face and Body Collection includes:

The Hydrating Collection

Hydrating Face & Body Wash (4 fl. oz.) - A daily, all-over moisturizing cleanser, utilizing a balanced blend of calendula, lavender, and jojoba to replenish and enrich skin, leaving it clean and radiant without clogging pores (MSRP $24.99 )

Hydrating Face & Body Serum (1 fl. oz.) - A singular combination of pomegranate oil, Vitamin E oil, jojoba oil, frankincense, and rose that absorbs easily, hydrates, and leaves the skin with a fresh glow (MSRP $34.99 )

Repairing Face & Body Serum (1 fl. oz.) - A regenerative formulation highlighted by a powerful blend of jasmine, blue chamomile, rosehip, and jojoba, which helps repair skin from sun damage and scarring, and aids in minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles (MSRP $34.99 )

Hydrating Night Stick (.6 oz.) - A nightly moisturizing blend of blue chamomile, rosehip, aloe vera, and vitamin E which helps relieve puffy eyes, dark spots, fine lines, and scars, while improving the skin's elasticity and firmness (MSRP $9.99 )

Acne Face & Body Wash (4 fl. oz.) - Non-toxic alternative to alcohol-based washes, an oil-based cleanser fortified by a naturally protective & astringent blend of lavender, cedarwood, chamomile, and juniper to calm and cleanse pores for a healthy complexion (MSRP $24.99 )

Acne Spot Treatment Roll On (.34 fl. oz.) - Made with pure essential oils of juniper, cedarwood, and lavender, a clean, plant-based substitute for chemical-laden, overly-drying wipes and ointments, offering targeted, soothing relief to acne-prone and irritated skin (MSRP $11.99 )

Eczema Face & Body Wash (4 fl. oz.) - A calming, soothing, non-drying cleanser, enhanced by a combination of calendula, yarrow, and chamomile, which replenishes and nurtures your skin, and gently dissolves dirt and make up without the harmful, depleting chemicals found in common washes and soaps (MSRP $24.99 )

Eczema Dry Skin Stick (.6 oz.) - A revolutionary, portable jumbo stick, highlighted by a powerful blend of nutrient-rich calendula, yarrow, and red clover & elder flowers, which helps alleviate symptoms associated with chronic skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis, as well as dry skin, cracked hands & feet, and windburn (MSRP $9.99 )

"Our new skincare collection was born from practitioners searching for non-toxic alternatives to treat chronic and acute skin conditions, and we now have hospitals and facilities across the country recommending our products to their patients seeking head to toe body care regimens." said Sierra Sage Herbs CEO and Co-Founder Jodi Scott. "Ultimately, we hope this collection serves all those people looking to make a lifestyle change to nourish their skin healthfully. This is really just the beginning for Green Goo to challenge the way we think about and use body care products."

The Plants for Your Face & Body Collection is currently available at GreenGoo.com.

About Sierra Sage Herbs

Committed to producing the best all-natural, plant-based skincare products, Sierra Sage Herbs, a Creso Pharma subsidiary, is on a mission to spread goodness, empower change, and redefine natural body care. Founded in 2008 by sisters Jodi and Jen Scott and their mother, Kathy Scott, the company's natural products brands, which are cruelty free and made in the USA, include Green Goo® , Good Goo® , and Southern Butter® . These brands are sold across more than 100,000 points of distribution around the US, including Whole Foods, Walmart, Amazon, Target.com, CVS, Walgreen's, Rite Aid, Albertsons, and Kroger, among many others. A certified B Corp, Sierra Sage Herbs aligns and partners with charities, aid organizations, and causes both in the United States and around the world. To learn more, visit: www.sierrasageherbs.com .

SOURCE Sierra Sage Herbs