Green Goods to Host Grand Opening Event for New Cannabis Dispensary in Frederick, Maryland

FREDERICK, Md., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CSE: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF), the science-focused, multi-state cannabis company, will host a grand opening event for the Company's first Green Goods™ dispensary in the state of Maryland, located in the town of Frederick.

"Vireo is excited to open our first Green Goods dispensary here in Maryland," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kyle Kingsley. "We are grateful for the opportunity to serve the community of Frederick by providing best-in-class cannabis products and medical expertise to area patients."

Vireo's Director of Medical Education, Dr. Paloma Lehfeldt will be on-site to provide media tours of the new Green Goods dispensary on March 30 from 10 a.m. ET – 2 p.m. ET. The new Green Goods is located at 1080 W Patrick St Suite 13, Frederick, MD 21703.

The dispensary will offer a wide variety of Vireo products, including the popular flower brands 1937™, Amplifi™, and LiteBud™. The store will also feature a full selection of medical cannabis products from other licensed Maryland growers. See the full menu at https://frederick.visitgreengoods.com/stores/green-goods-frederick.

Green Goods will also launch a fundraiser for Last Prisoner Project ("LPP") called, Roll it Up for Justice. The program will raise money to support LPP's effort to free people currently in prison for simple, non-violent cannabis offenses now considered legal in Maryland. LPP is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to cannabis-related criminal justice reform.

The new Green Goods location is part of Vireo's continued investment to expand its infrastructure in Maryland. The Company recently began cultivation at a new 110,000 sq. ft. greenhouse in Massey, MD, and expanded its manufacturing capabilities at its facility in Massey, MD. Later this year, Vireo also expects to begin development of an additional 75,000 sq. ft. of cultivation capability at the site in Massey.

About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc. is a physician-led cannabis company focused on bringing the best of technology, science, and engineering to the cannabis industry. Vireo manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities, state-of-the-art cultivation sites and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods™ and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Vireo's team of more than 400 employees, led by scientists, engineers, and cultivation experts, is focused on efficiency and the creation of best-in-class products, while driving scientific innovation within the cannabis industry and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, Vireo is licensed to grow and/or process cannabis in nine markets and operates 16 dispensaries nationwide. Vireo holds additional retail licenses in four markets. For more information about Vireo Health, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

