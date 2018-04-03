Green Gorilla Adds 7500mg Pure CBD Oil Supplement to Hemp & Olive Line of CBD Products

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Gorilla™, a leading manufacturer and brand of cannabidiol (CBD) products, has added a high-dosage 7500mg CBD supplement to its flagship Hemp & Olive™ line of pure CBD oils.

The new 7500mg CBD oil is available in 2fl oz. (60ml) bottles and is made with 99%+ pure CBD extract sourced from non-GMO organically grown hemp and craft-blended with a polyphenol and anti-oxidant-rich certified organic extra-virgin olive oil. Each pump delivers approximately 50mg of 99+ percent pure CBD oil. The bottle has a retail price of $599.99.

Green Gorilla™ also offers CBD oil in other concentrations, including 150mg ($25.99/1 oz. bottle), 600mg (2 oz. bottle, $84.99), 1500mg (2 oz. bottle, $149.99) and 3000mg (2 oz. bottle, $279.99) as well as a whole plant full spectrum CBD product (1200mg, 1 oz. bottle, $44.99) in both human and pet care.

Third-party lab tests of Green Gorilla™ CBD products are available at ILoveGreenGorilla.com/science.

Green Gorilla™ pure CBD products are USDA NOP certified organic, non-GMO, vegan, paleo, gluten-free, sugar-free and THC-free. The products are formulated with organic 99+ percent pure cannabidiol along with GG BioEnhanced Complex™, Green Gorilla's proprietary blend of certified organic botanicals, herbals and essential oils to further optimize bioavailability. The products are then crafted with certified organic extra-virgin olive oil with some of the highest polyphenol counts making it an optimal courier for the CBD. The product line includes supplements, pet care, horse care and lip balms.

Green Gorilla™ is an international brand in the hemp and cannabis industries and a leading manufacturer of cannabidiol (CBD) organic supplements, topical, pet and horse care products using GG BioEnhanced Complex™ for the highest bioavailability. The company markets its supplements and topical products under the brand Hemp & Olive™ and its organic biodynamic agricultural products for the cannabis industry under the Master Grower™ brand. Green Gorilla™ was established in 2013 by founder Steven Saxton. Green Gorilla™ products are sold at more than 750 retailers in the U.S. and online at ILoveGreenGorilla.com. More information is available on Twitter: @GreenGorillaInc, Instagram: @GreenGorilla, Facebook: /ILoveGreenGorilla, GreenGorilla.com.br (Brazil), GreenGorilla.ca (Canada) and Mastergrower.pro (MasterGrower).

Contact: Steve Honig, The Honig Company, 818-986-4300, press@honigllc.com

Note to media: Images are available for download at HonigCompany.com/media.

