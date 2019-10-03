Green Growth Brands Opens 150th CBD Shop and Provides Progress Update

Positioned to capitalize on holiday shopping season

COLUMBUS, OH, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Green Growth Brands Inc. (CSE: GGB) (OTCQB: GGBXF) ("GGB" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has opened its 150th Seventh Sense® Botanical Therapy ("Seventh Sense") CBD mall-based shop. The first Seventh Sense® shop opened in early February.

Watch Peter Horvath, CEO of GGB, discuss the growth of Seventh Sense from the Polaris Fashion Place location in Columbus, Ohio.

GGB will provide a sales update on the performance of Seventh Sense® shops and eCommerce on its earnings call for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 ended June 30. The call will occur on Thursday, October 24th, 2019. In the interim, the Company would like to share a progress update on the expansion of Seventh Sense®.

The 150 shops operate across 35 states and are expected to reach up to 200 locations by the start of the holiday shopping season

To date, nearly 20% of the customers in the consumer database have made a repeat purchase

Repeat online purchases occur on average every 31 days

There are over 350 product reviews to date with an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5

The Seventh Sense® email consumer database grew 59% over August

SMS texting to consumers was launched on August 7 th , enrollment grew 178% in the last 30 days

, enrollment grew 178% in the last 30 days This month, Seventh Sense® will launch its first national media campaign, heavily focusing on digital and branded media partnerships. Activities will include editorial-focused media placements and unique out-of-home activations in key markets throughout the US.

Seventh Sense® shops retail high-quality botanical therapy CBD-infused personal care and beauty products at affordable prices. The product offering includes over 100 SKUs across bath, body, face, therapeutic, and sleep categories. To shop online, find a list of all retail locations and view consumer product reviews, please visit ShopSeventhSense.com and follow along on Instagram @seventhsensebotanicals.

About Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy

Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy offers CBD-infused botanical body care using the finest ingredients on earth. Crafted with wellness in mind, Seventh Sense aims to make CBD an accessible part of self-care routines across the country. Discover the magic of CBD at shops across the country and online at ShopSeventhSense.com and on Instagram @seventhsensebotanicals.

About Green Growth Brands Inc.

Green Growth Brands creates remarkable experiences in cannabis and CBD. Led by CEO Peter Horvath and a leadership team of consumer-focused retail experts, the company's brands include CAMP, Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy, The+Source, Green Lily, and Meri + Jayne. The Company also has a licensing agreement with the Greg Norman™ Brand to develop a line of CBD-infused personal care products designed for active wellness. Already driving the strongest sales per square feet in the cannabis industry, GGB is expanding its cannabis operations throughout the U.S its CBD presence at ShopSeventhSense.com, in malls across the country, at DSW and Abercrombie & Fitch stores—and that's just the beginning. Learn more about the vision at GreenGrowthBrands.com.

