Green Growth Brands to Hold Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call on October 24, 2019

on October 23, 2019

COLUMBUS, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Green Growth Brands Inc. (GGB or the Company) (CSE: GGB) (OTCQB: GGBXF) today announced it will report results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 ending June 30, 2019, at approximately 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

In conjunction with the release of its financial results, GGB will host a conference call with Company management at 8:30 AM ET on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

In order to improve comparability between periods, the Company changed its fiscal year-end from a fiscal year ending on June 30th to a 52/53 week fiscal year ending on the Saturday closest to June 30th. Each of the Company's quarters will consist of 13 weeks. In fiscal 2021, there will be an additional week, creating a 53-week fiscal year which will be added to the fourth quarter, creating a 14-week quarter.

The change was implemented on a prospective basis beginning in fiscal 2020, with the first quarter of fiscal 2020 beginning on July 1, 2019 and ending on September 28, 2019.

Conference Call Information:

Conference ID: 66844833

Local Toronto Dial-in Number: (+1) 416 764 8609

Local Vancouver Dial-in Number: (+1) 778 383 7417

North American Toll-Free Number:(+1) 888 390 0605

The call and replay archive will be accessible on Green Growth Brands' Investor Relations website.

About Green Growth Brands Inc.

Green Growth Brands creates remarkable experiences in cannabis and CBD. Led by CEO Peter Horvath and a leadership team of consumer-focused retail experts, the company's brands include CAMP, Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy, The+Source, Green Lily, and Meri + Jayne. The Company also has a licensing agreement with the Greg Norman™ Brand to develop a line of CBD-infused personal care products designed for active wellness. Already driving the strongest sales per square feet in the cannabis industry, GGB is expanding its cannabis operations throughout the U.S its CBD presence at ShopSeventhSense.com, in malls across the country, at DSW and Abercrombie & Fitch stores—and that's just the beginning. Learn more about the vision at GreenGrowthBrands.com.

