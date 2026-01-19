Green Heart STEM Challenge Launches 2026 Program, Engaging Nearly 5,000 Students in Community-Driven Climate Solutions

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Captain Planet Foundation today announced the launch of the 2026 Green Heart STEM Challenge , welcoming its largest cohort to date with nearly 5,000 students, 132 educators, and 71 schools across 11 states participating.

The Green Heart STEM Challenge is delivered through a hybrid model, with in-person programming in metro Atlanta, Houston, and Miami, alongside virtual participation that enables schools in additional states to engage fully. This structure supports deep, place-based learning in core communities while expanding national access.

2024 GHSC Water Winner, Maximo Luciani, live stake planting a stream bank

Designed for students in grades 6–9, the Challenge blends STEM learning with real-world problem solving, guiding students to identify environmental challenges in their communities and develop practical, implementable solutions. It follows a rotating, four-year cycle focused on EARTH, WIND, FIRE, and WATER, ensuring students explore a broad range of environmental systems and solutions over time.

The 2026 Challenge features EARTH, with students exploring issues such as soil health, tree canopy, composting, and food waste. Educators onboard students to the Challenge platform, where teams form, research, and begin building solutions rooted in local needs.

"What sets this Challenge apart is that students are mentored and funded to implement their winning ideas!" said Leesa Carter-Jones, President and CEO of Captain Planet Foundation. "They're not just learning about environmental challenges; they're designing solutions and being held accountable for real outcomes."

Since its launch, the Challenge has shown growing, measurable impact. In recent cycles, hundreds of student teams have progressed from ideas to formal project plans, with an increasing percentage advancing to implementation. Past winners have secured additional funding, expanded beyond their schools, and built long-term community partnerships, including teams in Atlanta and Houston continuing work well beyond the Challenge timeline. Across cohorts, student-led projects have tackled composting and food waste, erosion control and reforestation, water quality, repair-and-reuse systems, and circularity efforts reducing fast fashion and single-use waste.

The Challenge is supported by Accenture, Amazon, Delta Air Lines, Georgia Natural Gas, Green Mountain Energy, and Susan J. Klein, among others. Accenture employees also serve as volunteer mentors and project managers, helping student teams refine ideas, develop budgets, and prepare for implementation through the Challenge's Idea Incubator.

Entering its fourth year, the Green Heart STEM Challenge continues to show what's possible when students are trusted with real responsibility and supported to turn ideas into action.

About Captain Planet Foundation

Captain Planet Foundation is an award-winning U.S.-based nonprofit that empowers young people to be problem-solvers for the planet. Over the past 35 years, more than 1.7 million children have directly participated in CPF programs, supporting more than 3,700 projects and impacting 11.4 million young people worldwide. Founded in 1991 by Ted Turner and Barbara Pyle, CPF advances environmental education through programs including Project Learning Garden, Planeteer Alliance, and the Green Heart STEM Challenge. Learn more at www.captainplanetfoundation.org .

