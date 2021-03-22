Green Hemp Farms - FOR SALE

DELTA, Colo., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hemp Farm is up For Sale. When operating it was priced $30 mil and now working minimally, priced at $16 mil that includes over $3 mil in Inventory.

CBDboost Products Hemp at the Farm

Green Farming Inc, established in 2018, is a vertically integrated industrial hemp company with operations in CO and KY. From seed to sale, the company handled it all. The company has 300L CO2 CBD extraction/ distillation equipment in 8600 Sq. ft. industrial building in Delta, Colorado; Alcohol Extraction/ distillation equipment along with Indoor Hemp Clones in 14,000 Sq. ft facility in Louisville, Kentucky. Besides growing Smokable flowers at Louisville facility, Green Farming had been cultivating Hemp on 80 acres (out of 300 Acres) in Gravel Switch, Kentucky. The company planned Indoor Hemp and Greenhouse facility at 62,000 sq. ft La Junta, CO facility. Some of the equipment purchased in 2020 is still in Boxes at Delta Facility.

Green Hemp Farms had been looking for an established manufacturer and distributor based in the United States that would mutually benefit from incorporating our high-quality CBD isolate or distillate into their product line. It was not successful. Then over and above, due to oversupply of Hemp and COVID, the price of Hemp and CBD slumped. Green Farming Inc. closed their Delta, CO facility and planned not to cultivate Hemp in 2021; only growing smokable Hemp Flower with skeletal crew.

Now the company is looking to sell all the four facilities along with equipment as Turnkey Business at 50% discount for $16 mil. Recently, Broker checked that buyer can get $10 mil loan on real estate and equipment. There is $3 mil worth of Inventory in the form of CBD oil, Hemp, CBD infused Products and Smokable flower for immediate cash out.

This vertically integrated Hemp business can be well suited to any Marijuana company that is looking to expand into Hemp sector. It could multiply in to $200 mil to $300 mil revenue business in 2 to 3 years.

For more information, feel free to contact CEO, Garry Dhaliwal, MD on his cell at 727-514-5544 or email at [email protected]

