Green Hemp Farms Drops To $10 Million For Real Estate & Equipment in CO & KY Plus $3 Million For Inventory

DELTA, Colo., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Farming Inc, established in 2018, is a vertically integrated industrial hemp company with operations in CO and KY. From seed to sale, the company handled it all. The company has 300L CO2 CBD extraction/ distillation equipment in 8600 Sq. ft. industrial building in Delta, Colorado; Alcohol Extraction/ distillation equipment along with Indoor Hemp Clones in 14,000 Sq. ft facility in Louisville, Kentucky. Besides growing Smokable flowers at Louisville facility, Green Hemp Farms had been cultivating Hemp on 80 acres (out of 300 Acres) in Gravel Switch, Kentucky for 2 seasons. The company planned Indoor Hemp and Greenhouse facility along with packaging of own branded CBD Products (CBDboost) at 62,000 sq. ft La Junta, CO facility. Some of the equipment purchased in 2020 is still in Boxes at Delta Facility.

Green Hemp Farms has CBD oil infused Products under the brand name of "CBDboost" Smokable Hemp Flower at Louisville Indoor Facility

Green Hemp Farms had been looking for an established manufacturer and distributor based in the United States last year that would mutually benefit from incorporating high-quality CBD isolate / distillate into their product line. It was not successful. Then over and above, due to oversupply of Hemp and COVID, the price of Hemp and CBD slumped. Green Farming Inc. closed their Delta, CO facility in June 2020 and planned not to cultivate Hemp in 2021; only growing smokable Hemp Flower with skeletal crew.

This year, the company was looking to sell all the four facilities along with equipment as Turnkey Business at 50% discount for $16 mil. Recently, Broker checked that buyer can get $10 mil loan on real estate and equipment. Green Hemp Farms has dropped the price to $10 million dollars plus $3 mil for Inventory in the form of CBD oil, Dry Hemp, CBD infused Products and Smokable flower for immediate cash out. Anybody can take over the whole enterprise by borrowing the money for real estate and equipment while recovering for the inventory by selling partial at a premium.

This vertically integrated Hemp business can be well suited to any Cannabis company that is looking to expand into Hemp sector.

For more information, feel free to contact CEO, Garry Dhaliwal, MD on his cell at 727-514-5544 or email at [email protected]

