Green Hero Foundation Marks One Year Anniversary with Nationwide Wildlife Recovery and 373,000 Trees Planted

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One year ago, Restaurantware formally launched the Green Hero Foundation with a radical premise: that the foodservice industry, often criticized for its environmental footprint, could become a primary driver of global ecological restoration. Today, releasing its 2025 Impact Report, the Foundation proves that vision is becoming reality.

Marking its one-year anniversary, the Green Hero Foundation celebrates a major cumulative milestone: the planting of over 373,000 trees worldwide and the successful rollout of critical protection efforts for six of North America's most vital species.

The Impact Report tells the story of a "soil to society" mission that has rapidly scaled from a corporate initiative into a global force for good. By channeling proceeds from Restaurantware's eco-friendly product lines directly into the ground, the Foundation has turned everyday business transactions into a lifeline for the planet.

A Growing Legacy: Surpassing 373,000 Trees

While the Foundation celebrates its first official year, it continues to steward the "Plant One on Us" initiative, which began in 2021. The 2025 Impact Report highlights that this sustained effort has now surpassed 373,000 trees planted, focusing on high-impact zones where reforestation does more than just capture carbon, it rebuilds communities and coastlines.

The report details how the Foundation is helping to "re-lung" the Earth, with verified planting sites including:

The Mangroves of Tanzania & Kenya: Restoring the "blue carbon" forests in Tanga and Pangani that shield coastlines from erosion and serve as nurseries for marine life.

Restoring the "blue carbon" forests in Tanga and Pangani that shield coastlines from erosion and serve as nurseries for marine life. The Amazon Basin: Reforestation in Maranhao, Brazil, helping to heal the world's largest rainforest.

Reforestation in Maranhao, Brazil, helping to heal the world's largest rainforest. Sustainable Food Systems: Agroforestry projects in Senegal that provide economic stability and food security for local farmers.

"This isn't just about the number of trees; it's about the quality of the impact," says Michael Moore, Chief Sustainability Officer at Restaurantware & Vice Chair of Green Hero Foundation. "By focusing on high-value ecosystems like the mangroves of Tanzania and the Amazon Basin, we aren't just planting forests, we are securing vital carbon sinks and stabilizing local economies. We are proving that the foodservice supply chain can be a regenerative force."

The Return of the "Ecosystem Engineers"

Beyond trees, the Foundation's first year was defined by the launch of the Keystone Preservation Project in partnership with Defenders of Wildlife. This initiative goes beyond general conservation to protect the specific animals that hold the natural world together.

"Sustainability in foodservice is about both responsible products and protecting the natural systems that support them," said Jamil Bouchareb, CEO of Restaurantware and Chair of the Green Hero Foundation. "Through the Green Hero Foundation, we're proud to support work like the Keystone Preservation Project, which focuses on preserving the species that keep ecosystems functioning. From bison shaping grasslands to jays helping regenerate forests, these animals play an essential role in maintaining balance. Supporting their protection is one way we're helping contribute to a more sustainable future for the foodservice industry."

The 2025 Impact Report highlights the narrative of survival for eight species:

The Gardeners of the Ocean: Fighting to restore the warm-water springs and seagrass beds of the Great Florida Riverway for the Florida Manatee .





Fighting to restore the warm-water springs and seagrass beds of the Great Florida Riverway for the . The Thunder of the Prairie: Supporting Indigenous-led efforts to bring American Bison back to the grasslands they once shaped for millennia.





Supporting Indigenous-led efforts to bring back to the grasslands they once shaped for millennia. The Seed Keepers: Petitioning for protections for the Pinyon Jay , a bird responsible for planting the pinyon-juniper woodlands of the American Southwest.





Petitioning for protections for the , a bird responsible for planting the pinyon-juniper woodlands of the American Southwest. The Balance Keepers: Funding nonlethal coexistence strategies that allow Gray Wolves and Grizzly Bears to reclaim their historic ranges without conflict.





Funding nonlethal coexistence strategies that allow and to reclaim their historic ranges without conflict. The Prairie Builders: Protecting Prairie Dogs : the foundation of the grassland food web, from disease and habitat loss.





Protecting : the foundation of the grassland food web, from disease and habitat loss. The Kelp Guardians: Restoring coastal kelp forests and protecting Sea Otters , a keystone species that helps keep ocean ecosystems in balance.





Restoring coastal kelp forests and protecting , a keystone species that helps keep ocean ecosystems in balance. The Pollinator Pathfinders: Supporting habitat conservation for Monarch Butterflies, whose migration sustains pollination networks across North America.

A New Model for Corporate Responsibility

The Green Hero Foundation was born from the belief that sustainability shouldn't be an "add-on", it should be the engine. Through Restaurantware's funding model, every purchase of lines like Sustain, Eco Tek, and Pulp Safe automatically fuels these restoration efforts.

As the Foundation enters its second year, the mission remains clear: to inspire what we give and restore what we take, ensuring that as business grows, nature grows with it.

