Green Heron Partners Announces Strategic Investment in Regency Plumbing Contractors

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Heron Partners (Green Heron), an operationally focused lower middle market private equity firm, is pleased to announce its strategic investment in Regency Plumbing Contractors (Regency or the Company), a leading commercial plumbing contractor serving the Greater Houston area.

Founded in 1984, Regency has built a reputation for commercial and industrial plumbing excellence, delivering high-quality, reliable services across new construction, tenant improvement, and large-scale buildouts throughout the Houston metro region. With over 40 years of experience, the company has become synonymous with craftsmanship, precision, and customer-focused execution in projects ranging from industrial facilities and office buildings to medical and community structures. Regency's executive team will continue to lead the business and retain a significant ownership position in the Company.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Regency Plumbing team," said Houston Johnson, Managing Partner of Green Heron. "Regency's deep expertise in commercial plumbing, strong customer relationships, and track record of operational excellence make it an ideal foundation for a facility services platform. We look forward to supporting the Company's continued growth as it expands geographically and enhances its service capabilities."

Tracy Stephens, Chief Executive Officer of Regency, added:

"Green Heron's operational focus and long-term investment philosophy align perfectly with our culture and values. This partnership provides us with additional resources and strategic support to invest in our people, systems, and operational infrastructure, further enhancing our ability to pursue growth opportunities while continuing to deliver the quality and reliability our customers expect."

About Regency Plumbing Contractors

Regency Plumbing is a commercial plumbing contractor based in Houston, Texas. The Company provides comprehensive plumbing services for commercial and industrial construction projects and is recognized for its commitment to safety, quality workmanship, and customer satisfaction.

About Green Heron Partners

Founded in 2023, Green Heron Partners is an operationally focused lower middle market private equity firm based in Houston, TX. The firm provides capital and partnership to founder- and family-owned businesses to drive long-term value creation. For additional information, please visit www.greenheronpartners.com.

