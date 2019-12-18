Green Hills Software and INTEGRITY Security Services to Exhibit at CES 2020 in Las Vegas

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hills Software and INTEGRITY Security Services (ISS), a Green Hills Software company, will showcase their industry-leading technology for automotive electronics and secure IoT devices at CES® 2020, January 7-10 in Las Vegas.

Key demonstrations and presentations will focus on the safe and secure consolidation of open-source environments with critical automotive domains, securing connected car communications, ensuring trusted electronic component supply chains, and enabling autonomous vehicle projects to safely take the next step to high-volume production.

Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), North Hall, Booths #9000 & 9300

Showcase Production Vehicles demonstrate the wide spectrum of compelling Green Hills Software's solutions on the road today

demonstrate the wide spectrum of compelling Green Hills Software's solutions on the road today Platform for Safe Automated Driving for rapidly developing and deploying ASIL-certified autonomous driving applications with safe and secure path planning

for rapidly developing and deploying ASIL-certified autonomous driving applications with safe and secure path planning End-to-end security solutions to generate, distribute, authenticate and track secure keys and credentials for secure OTA updates, secure boot, V2X communication and more

to generate, distribute, authenticate and track secure keys and credentials for secure OTA updates, secure boot, V2X communication and more E-Cockpit and Domain Controller platforms demonstrating the safe and secure consolidation of ASIL functions with Linux and Android environments on the same automotive-grade SoC

and platforms demonstrating the safe and secure consolidation of ASIL functions with Linux and Android environments on the same automotive-grade SoC Deep Learning Driving Perception for automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and blind spot detection

for automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and blind spot detection Vehicle Network Security Controller that adds intrusion detection and protection to critical vehicle networks without the need for a dedicated security processor

that adds intrusion detection and protection to critical vehicle networks without the need for a dedicated security processor State-of-the-Art HMI graphics for rapid deployment in the software-defined cockpit

Schedule a meeting at https://www.ghs.com/go/ces-meet

For more details, go to the Green Hills website at https://www.ghs.com/go/ces2020.

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY®-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at www.ghs.com.

About INTEGRITY Security Services

INTEGRITY Security Services (ISS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Green Hills Software, established to provide best practice embedded security products and infrastructure solutions for protecting smart devices from cyber security attacks. End-to-end automotive solutions range from ECU cryptographic platforms to large-scale public key management systems.

Green Hills, the Green Hills logo, INTEGRITY and INTEGRITY Security Services are trademarks or registered trademarks of Green Hills Software and/or INTEGRITY Security Services in the U.S. and/or internationally. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Green Hills Software

Related Links

http://www.ghs.com

