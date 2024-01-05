Green Hills Software Is First Embedded Software Company to Receive ISO/SAE 21434 Automotive Cybersecurity Certificate

With this industry-leading achievement, Green Hills extends its proven pedigree of safe and secure foundational software for connected Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV)

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, today announced it has received compliance certification against the important ISO/SAE 21434 automotive cybersecurity standard. As a leading supplier of safe and secure real-time operating systems, Green Hills is the first to receive the certificate, issued by the globally-recognized certification company exida. The certificate reaffirms Green Hills Software's leadership in supporting global vehicle manufacturers' (OEM) efforts to meet the requirements of the UNECE WP.29 R155 regulation and incorporate security measures across their development, production, and post-production processes. This certification builds on Green Hills Software's existing OEM relationships for designing and securing connected software-defined vehicles, including automated driving, integrated cockpits, zonal and domain controllers, vehicle gateways, telematics, keyless entry, diagnostic systems, electric vehicle charging systems and more.

The importance of support for this global automotive cybersecurity standard will grow substantially in the near future as EU countries, Japan, and Korea mandate automotive cybersecurity regulation for new vehicle launches in CY2024, with other countries expected to follow.

"exida commends Green Hills Software's continued efforts to deliver certified solutions and services for automotive cybersecurity," said Mike Medoff, Director of Certification at exida. "With this compliance certificate for ISO/SAE 21434 Road Vehicles – Cybersecurity Engineering, Green Hills has demonstrated that they have a process in place that addresses security throughout the development lifecycle to deliver products that are secure by design. Green Hills continues to be a leader in the embedded industry when it comes to delivering safe and secure platforms software for vehicle electronics."

Automotive cybersecurity is a crucial component of automotive safety. For decades, Green Hills has been the recognized industry leader for helping electronics manufacturers create and deploy embedded systems at the highest levels of safety and security, through its unmatched industry experience coupled with real-time operating systems, development tools and compilers that provide security through the principles of separation, least privilege, and cryptography. The ISO/SAE 21434 certification adds another crucial security capability that Green Hills offers to automotive OEMs and their suppliers.

"As a global leader in embedded software for the automotive market with the broadest portfolio of safety and security certified software solutions, Green Hills is excited to expand its offerings with this industry-first ISO/SAE 21424 cybersecurity certification," said Dan Mender, Vice President, Business Development, Green Hills Software. "This certification shows that Green Hills is best positioned to support automotive OEMs and their suppliers to achieve this globally-adopted cybersecurity standard in their products and processes."

Contact your local Green Hills sales office to learn more about how Green Hills can help your company navigate this ISO/SAE 21434 requirement.

Green Hills will be demonstrating its safety, security, and productivity solutions at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, January 9-12, in Booth #6601, West Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY®-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at https://www.ghs.com.

Green Hills, the Green Hills logo, and INTEGRITY are trademarks or registered trademarks of Green Hills Software in the U.S. and/or internationally. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Green Hills Software