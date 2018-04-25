Green Hills Software's INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors

Green Hills Software is now the only true multicore operating system, for any of the major embedded processor architectures that is conformant to the FACE Technical Standard. INTEGRITY-178 tuMP is also the only multicore operating system that meets the ARINC-653 standard's requirement for multicore operation as defined in Supplement 4 for the ARINC-653 standard: "Multiple processes within a partition scheduled to execute concurrently on different processor cores," and also supports "Multiple partitions scheduled to execute concurrently on different processor cores."

INTEGRITY-178 tuMP is the only RTCA/DO-178B DAL-A and CAST-32A compliant operating system that provides the ability for system architects to safely and securely combine both SMP and AMP Level A applications in a partitioned scheduled operating environment on a single multicore SoC, thus enabling maximum throughput by way of highly optimized core utilization. The INTEGRITY-178 tuMP operating system has successfully met the DO-178 DAL A certification objectives on several different multicore SoC types, with each SoC containing a different core architecture. INTEGRITY-178 tuMP is the worldwide high-assurance operating system leader when it comes to delivering the most efficient and optimal core utilization for today's advanced 32-bit and 64-bit multicore architectures. INTEGRITY-178 tuMP is the industry leader in enabling optimal SWaP reduction for today's critical airborne systems. INTEGRITY-178 tuMP, the world's most advanced and trusted high-assurance multicore operating system, is available for Intel, Arm and Power Architectures.

"Green Hills Software is proud to be able to offer a FACE-conformant Intel version of our INTEGRITY-178 tuMP operating system. Supporting the world's most powerful multicore SoCs from Intel is a great addition to our FACE-conformant lineup of supported multicore processor families," said Dan O'Dowd, founder and chief executive officer of Green Hills Software. "Given our history of innovation leadership and technology pedigree, we expected to be the very first FACE-conformant multicore operating system, but we are surprised to be the first FACE-conformant Intel operating system overall, single-core or multicore, given a rival's many claims over the years regarding their Intel relationship and technology access."

With the successful completion of its FACE 2.1.1 conformance objectives, Green Hills Software is now prepared for the FACE Technical Standard 3.0 conformance requirements as its INTEGRITY-178 tuMP is fully aligned with the FACE 3.0 Technical Standard. FACE 3.0 requires compliance with Supplement 4 of the ARINC-653 standard, including the multicore operation requirements defined in Section 2.

For the last two decades Green Hills Software has led the civil and military aerospace markets with the most innovative and trusted operating system technology, enabling designers of critical embedded systems to fully utilize advanced microprocessor features such as those found on today's multicore SoCs. Beginning with Green Hills Software's pioneering efforts of robust partitioning for single-core processors, its list of accomplishments continues today with certified operating systems for today's highly capable Intel, Armv8 and PowerPC multicore SoCs. Green Hills INTEGRITY-178 tuMP has been shipping to aerospace and defense customers since 2010 and builds upon a proven sixteen-year service history and certification pedigree of its INTEGRITY-178 single-core predecessor by incorporating multicore operating system capabilities, including support for both DAL-A compliant AMP and SMP operation. The INTEGRITY-178 tuMP multicore operating system is available for Intel, Arm and NXP PowerPC/QorIQ architectures, supporting both 32-bit and full 64-bit operation. INTEGRITY-178 tuMP for Intel architectures also offers support for Linux, Windows and Android Guest OS virtualization. INTEGRITY-178 tuMP offers complete support for the ARINC-653 Part 1 Supplement 4 standard (including section 2 defining multicore operation), as well as Part 2's optional features such as Sampling Port Data Structures, Sampling Port Extensions, Memory Blocks, Multiple Module Schedules and File System. INTEGRITY-178 tuMP has other optional components which include a DAL-A compliant network stack with multicast support and a file system, both based on a Client/Server architecture that features the ability of the Level A Server to communicate simultaneously with multiple Clients operating at different safety levels (DAL A – E), located on the same or different cores. The INTEGRITY-178 tuMP operating system uniquely provides the ability to integrate a multicore processor into a safety-critical system while achieving optimal use of all cores in a deterministic manner that complies with RTCA/DO-178B DAL-A and the CAST-32A position paper for multicore processors.

Green Hills Software's INTEGRITY-178 tuMP is currently available with a long list of existing Arm, PowerPC and Intel Board Support Packages for COTS multicore hardware solutions from Mercury Systems, Curtiss-Wright, Extreme Engineering Solutions, Kontron and a number of reference development boards from NXP, Intel, Xilinx and the Raspberry Pi Foundation.

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software, Inc. is the global leader and most accomplished supplier of high-assurance and secure software solutions for embedded systems. In January 2002, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178 RTOS was the first commercially developed partitioned operating system certified to DO-178B Level A as part of a civil avionics TSO. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178 RTOS was the first and is still the only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Green Hills Software's open architecture, integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, safety/security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at www.ghs.com.

