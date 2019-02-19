Green Hills Software's INTEGRITY RTOS Deployed in Phoenix Contact High Performance Safety Remote Field Controller

NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, has revealed that Phoenix Contact has selected and deployed the Green Hills INTEGRITY® real-time operating system (RTOS) in its RFC 4072S high end safety programmable logic controller (PLC).

The RFC 4072S is the first high performance remote field controller based on Phoenix Contact's PLCnext Technology, an open ecosystem for modern automation that is capable of meeting all the challenges of the IoT world. The controller uses a 2.4GHz dual core Intel i5 CPU, running Yocto Linux, for standard operations and two different Arm Cortex A9/A8 processors, running the safety-certified INTEGRITY RTOS, for safety applications to ensure the highest level of isolation.

Phoenix Contact's PLCnext Technology empowers the user to program with C++, C#, Matlab Simulink or the well-known IEC 61131 languages on the RFC 4072S simultaneously. Additionally, the safety element of the controller supports safety applications up to IEC 61508 SIL 3 and can communicate with up to 300 PROFIsafe devices.

Development of the RFC 4072S utilized the Green Hills Platform for Industrial Safety including – in addition to the INTEGRITY RTOS, certified to IEC 61508 SIL 3 – the MULTI® integrated development environment and Green Hills Compiler qualified to IEC 61508 SIL 4, Green Hills Probe and SuperTrace™ Probe. Green Hills Software also developed customized safety board support packages, certified to IEC 61508 SIL 3, for each of the Arm SoCs.

Alex Dusdal, Product Management - Automation Systems, Phoenix Contact, commented: "By basing our RFC 4072S safety controller on field-proven Green Hills technology, we were able to deliver a product that combines high levels of flexibility, performance and safety in a single unit. The Green Hills team was extremely supportive in helping Phoenix Contact to bring this innovative product to market."

