Green Home Solutions Accelerates Franchise Development with Area Representative Program

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Home Solutions, the industry leader in eco-friendly indoor air quality, rolls out an expansion plan for its Area Representative program to fuel the increasing demand in marketplace growth. Currently, the fast-growing franchise has five Area Representatives nationwide and has seen impressive success through these roles, contributing to the development into 16 new markets. Green Home Solutions is looking to fill roles immediately in Florida and Texas due to significant growth potential in these markets, but plans to onboard nine Area Representatives across the country by the end of 2022.

The Area Representative program provides investors the protected rights to open a franchise location in a defined territory while assisting in training and support to other franchisees within the defined territory, serving as a devoted local resource. Sophisticated investors who take part in the program will receive several benefits including the ability to leverage brand equity and earning potential with the nationwide leader in eco-friendly indoor air quality, the ability to grow and diversify portfolios with a high-scale growth investment, and develop in a protected territory.

With more than 200 franchise locations nationwide, Green Home Solutions attributes its consistent, strong growth and positive validation to the brand's longstanding commitment to continued franchisee support. The Area Representative program will help instill confidence in the ability for franchisees to successfully execute the Green Home Solutions business model and increase profitability.

"We decided to expand the Area Representative roles nationwide because we saw how successful and beneficial the model has worked for us so far," said Chief Development Officer, Glen Snyder. "It is our goal to make sure that franchisees feel supported and have the right tools and resources locally for further success and growth through the help of additional Area Representatives. We look forward to the new wave of sophisticated investors interested in being a part of this program."

These ideal strategic partners should have management and sales experience as well as the ability to train others. This program is a separate investment from the existing franchising program and offers the right individuals an opportunity to grow their portfolio and with Green Home Solutions. The total investment required for these crucial roles will vary depending on the size of the territory, but the initial investment necessary to begin operations ranges from $57,500 to $346,070.

"Being an Area Representative with Green Home Solutions has allowed me to work with like-minded entrepreneurs," said Charles Clark, Area Representative and Multi-Unit Owner of Green Home Solutions in the Midwest. "I get the opportunity to help them achieve their goals with business ownership, while helping me build my business simultaneously."

In expanding the current Area Representative model, Green Home Solutions will bring additional job opportunities and healthy indoor air services to communities across the U.S. With a growing need and want of consumers to lead healthy lives in their homes and businesses, Green Home Solutions offers multiple levels of hospital-grade disinfection services that utilizes EPA-registered disinfectants and their own proprietary plant-based enzyme solution to treat surfaces for active viruses and bacteria, including the latest threat, coronavirus (COVID-19). These services can directly help alleviate personal health issues suffered by many, that are created by the moisture and humidity of the environment. Recently, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked Green Home Solutions as one of the Fastest-Growing Franchises in 2021, and they are continuing to grow nationwide.

To learn more about Area Representative and franchising opportunities you can visit greenhomesolutionsfranchising.com.

About Green Home Solutions

Green Home Solutions is a growing indoor air quality franchise with 200+ locations across the country, providing comprehensive indoor air assessments, treatments and analysis services that don't just cover over the problem but, resolves the problem at the source. Green Home Solutions was recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as one of the Fastest-Growing Franchises in 2021 and one of the Top Growth Franchises in 2020. They were also named Top Service Franchise in 2020 and a Top Recession-Proof Franchise in 2021 by Franchise Business Review. Our disinfection services, mold remediation, odor removal, and air purification solutions create a clean indoor air environment, so your family can breathe cleaner, purer air. Call 1-800-SOLUTIONS or visit www.greenhomesolutions.com and one of our professionals will schedule an appointment to review your location immediately and evaluate your indoor air quality needs.

