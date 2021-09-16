Green Home Solutions Expands Brand Footprint with Rapid Midwest Development, Announces Four Multi-Unit Signings

SPRING MILLS, Pa., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Home Solutions, the industry leader in eco-friendly indoor air quality, announced today the signing of four multi-unit agreements throughout three states in the Midwest. In total, these agreements will bring 10 territory units to Illinois, Indiana and Iowa.

Spearheading the growth across Indiana is Ben White who signed on for three units in the Indianapolis market and Brent Hernandez who will be bringing two units to South Bend. Having spent more than two decades in the army, White was looking for an entrepreneurial opportunity after his retirement and came across Green Home Solutions. His locations are slated to open in Q4 and will be family-run alongside his wife. The majority of Hernandez' career has been in customer service-related positions for RV companies and airlines. Wanting to run his own business, Hernandez settled on Green Home Solutions due to he and his family's passion for environmentally-friendly services.

"When this opportunity fell into my lap, I knew I couldn't pass it up," said White. "Speaking with the other Green Home Solutions franchisees is what really sold me and every single one was helpful and happy to talk to me. I believe my military background will be a huge asset and I look forward to getting started."

Behind the addition of two units in Des Moines, Iowa is native Mike Murtha. With a background in sales, he learned about Green Home Solutions through networking and was immediately drawn to the opportunity.

"The plant-based products and EPA registration was a huge win for me," shared Murtha. "The onboarding process has been great – the team has gone above and beyond to ensure I am set up for success. I'm looking forward to continuing to learn and grow along with my fellow franchisees."

Additionally, franchisee Jim Blandi signed agreements that have brought three more units to the Chicagoland area which are currently opened and operating.

"We've continued to build out a robust team of franchise partners throughout the years and I'm thrilled to add a few more to our roster," shared Glen Snyder, Chief Development Officer, Green Home Solutions. "Ben, Brent, Mike and Jim are the exact prospects we look for – ones who possess a passion for our brand and an overwhelming enthusiasm to build a successful business."

Recently, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked Green Home Solutions as one of the Fastest-Growing Franchises in 2021, and they are continuing to grow nationwide. The brand also responded to an increase in demand by launching a plan to extend their Area Representatives program in July that will fuel further development.

With a growing need and want of consumers to lead healthy lives in their homes and businesses, Green Home Solutions offers multiple levels of hospital-grade disinfection services that utilizes EPA-registered disinfectants and their own proprietary plant-based enzyme solution to treat surfaces for active viruses and bacteria, including the latest threat, coronavirus (COVID-19). These services can directly help alleviate personal health issues suffered by many, that are created by the moisture and humidity of the environment.

To learn more about franchising and Area Representative opportunities, you can visit greenhomesolutionsfranchising.com.

About Green Home Solutions

Green Home Solutions is a growing indoor air quality franchise with 200+ locations across the country, providing comprehensive indoor air assessments, treatments and analysis services that don't just cover over the problem but, resolves the problem at the source. Green Home Solutions was recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as one of the Fastest-Growing Franchises in 2021 and one of the Top Growth Franchises in 2020. They were also named Top Service Franchise in 2020 and a Top Recession-Proof Franchise in 2021 by Franchise Business Review. Our disinfection services, mold remediation, odor removal, and air purification solutions create a clean indoor air environment, so your family can breathe cleaner, purer air. Call 1-800-SOLUTIONS or visit www.greenhomesolutions.com and one of our professionals will schedule an appointment to review your location immediately and evaluate your indoor air quality needs.

