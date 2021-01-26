Green Hydraulic Power, Inc. Announces Hydraulic Power Units with up to 20 Decibel Noise Reduction leading to a Safer, More Productive, and More Pleasant Workplace.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- By combining Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) technology with electric motors in hydraulic power units (HPUs), Green Hydraulic Power, Inc (GHP) can reduce noise by up to 20 decibels while simultaneously lowering customer energy usage by up to 80%. Though VFD technology has been around for many years, it has not yet made its mark in traditional manufacturing sectors. GHP is working to correct this missed opportunity by delivering numerous VFD equipped hydraulic units around the globe. These modern units are reducing noise, saving energy, reducing carbon emissions, and performing with little to no unplanned maintenance.

Until now, the debilitating noise levels generated by traditional hydraulic power units had to be tolerated because there was no alternative. This is no longer the case if the equipment is powered by a modern GHP provided hydraulic unit. In fact, no hearing protection is necessary while working on or around the equipment. Machine operators are better able to concentrate and communicate with coworkers resulting in higher productivity with less fatigue. All employees will more easily hear approaching vehicles and any safety or emergency instructions, and the overall work environment will simply be more pleasant to occupy. There is even the potential for reduced insurance premiums related to noise and hearing related risks.

Green Hydraulic Power is the North American Leader in the development, design, and manufacture of VFD equipped hydraulic units. As a global supplier and center for excellence, GHP partners with customers to design and manufacture VFD equipped hydraulic power units using only the highest quality, most reliable and most efficient components. See our YouTube channel for more information https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwrnLMyN9Rc8u0b5BuuaXA

When it's time to replace/upgrade that worn out conventional hydraulic power system, take a look at the VFD equipped hydraulic power units offered by GHP. There's really no reason to go conventional when GHP makes it easier to go green with noise reduction and product support that can't be beat. Contact us at greenhydraulicpower.com for a no-cost proposal. The machine operators will be thankful for creating a quieter workplace, the equipment will operate with increased reliability and at lower energy costs, and this will be accomplished while making a positive impact on our environment.

Contact: Sean Rasmussen, [email protected], 310-254-7777

SOURCE Green Hydraulic Power, Inc.

Related Links

http://greenhydraulicpower.com/

