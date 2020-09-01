Green Hydraulic Power, Inc.'s Hydraulic Power Units Reduce Customer Energy Usage

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- By combining Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) technology with electric motors in hydraulic power units, Green Hydraulic Power, Inc (GHP) can lower customer energy usage by up to 80% while simultaneously reducing noise in the workplace by up to 20 decibels. Though VFD technology has been around for many years, it has not yet made its mark in traditional manufacturing sectors. GHP is working to correct this missed opportunity by delivering numerous VFD equipped hydraulic units around the globe. These modern units are saving energy, reducing carbon emissions, reducing noise, and performing with little to no unplanned maintenance.

Hydraulic pumps and power units have been the backbone of global manufacturing equipment for over a century. Machines such as Presses, Expanders, Press Brakes, Machine Tools, Material Handling Equipment and many others all rely on the power of hydraulics. Nearly 25 percent of the world's electrical energy production is consumed by electric motors that power these types of machines. In the United States, this percentage is much higher. Imagine the energy savings that could be gained if even a fraction of these machines were converted or replaced by modern VFD equipped hydraulic units.

Green Hydraulic Power, Inc. is the North American Leader in the development, design, and manufacture of VFD equipped hydraulic units. As a global supplier and center for excellence, GHP partners with customers to design and manufacture VFD equipped hydraulic power units using only the highest quality, most reliable and most efficient components. The result, VFD equipped hydraulic power solutions that provide decades of reliable energy saving service. Check out our YouTube channel for more information: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwrnLMyN9Rc8u0b5BuuaXA.

So the next time you're in the market for a new hydraulically powered machine, or when you need to replace that worn out conventional hydraulic power system, take a look at the VFD equipped hydraulic power units offered by GHP. There's really no reason to go conventional when GHP makes it easier to go green with energy savings and product support that can't be beat. Contact us at greenhydraulicpower.com for a no-cost proposal. Your machine operators will thank you for creating a quieter workplace, your equipment will operate with increased reliability and at lower energy costs, and you'll accomplish all of this while making a positive impact on our environment.

