Green Hydrogen Global Market Report 2023, Featuring Profiles of Air Liquide, Engie, Linde, Net ASA, Siemens Energy and Uniper

DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Green Hydrogen Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major Drivers of the Green Hydrogen Market Is the Increasing Demand for Clean Energy

The Green Hydrogen market is forecast to surpass US$2.829 billion in 2023.



Green hydrogen is hydrogen produced through the electrolysis of water using renewable energy sources such as solar or wind power. The market for green hydrogen is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years as governments and companies around the world invest in the technology to reduce carbon emissions and meet climate change goals.



One of the major drivers of the green hydrogen market is the increasing demand for clean energy. As the world shifts away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energy sources, green hydrogen is seen as a viable alternative for many applications, including transportation, industrial processes, and power generation.



Another driver of the market is government support and funding. Many countries, including the European Union and the United States, have announced plans to invest in green hydrogen production and infrastructure. This is expected to drive the development of new technologies and the expansion of existing ones, helping to bring down the cost of green hydrogen and making it more competitive with fossil fuels.



However, the market is also facing some challenges, such as the high cost of production, lack of infrastructure and the difficulty of storing and transporting hydrogen. The technology is still in its early stages, and more research and development is needed to bring down the cost and increase the efficiency of green hydrogen production.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How is the green hydrogen market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the green hydrogen market?

How will each green hydrogen submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?

How will the market shares for each green hydrogen submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?

Will leading green hydrogen markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the green hydrogen projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of green hydrogen projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the green hydrogen market?

Where is the green hydrogen market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising green hydrogen prices and recent developments.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Green Hydrogen Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies profiled:

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals

Cummins

Engie

Guangdong Nation-Synergy Hydrogen Power Technology

Linde

Nel ASA

Siemens Energy

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions

Uniper

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Overview



2 Executive Summary



3 Premium Insights

3.1 Geographical Snapshot: Global Green Hydrogen Market

3.2 Technology Segment

3.3 Renewable Segment

3.4 Application Segment

4 Market Overview



5 Global Green Hydrogen Market Analysis

5.1 Key Findings

5.1.1 Global Green Hydrogen Market Forecast

5.1.2 Global Green Hydrogen Market by Region

5.1.3 Global Green Hydrogen Market by Technology

5.1.4 Global Green Hydrogen Market by Renewable Source

5.1.5 Global Green Hydrogen Market by Application



6 Global Green Hydrogen Market Analysis by Technology

6.1.1 Global Green Hydrogen Market by Technology: Market Attractiveness Index

6.1.2 Global Green Hydrogen Market Share Index by Technology

6.1.3 Global Green Hydrogen Market by Technology

6.2 Alkaline Electrolyser

6.3 Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Electrolyser

6.4 Solid Oxide Electrolyser

6.5 Other Technology



7 Global Green Hydrogen Market Analysis by Renewable Source

7.1.1 Global Green Hydrogen Market by Renewable Source: Market Attractiveness Index

7.1.2 Global Green Hydrogen Market Share Index by Renewable Source

7.1.3 Global Green Hydrogen Market by Renewable Source

7.2 Solar Energy

7.3 Wind Energy

7.4 Geothermal Energy

7.5 Hydropower Energy

7.6 Hybrid of Wind and Solar



8 Global Green Hydrogen Market Analysis by Application

8.1.1 Global Green Hydrogen Market by Application: Market Attractiveness Index

8.1.2 Global Green Hydrogen Market Share Index by Application

8.1.3 Global Green Hydrogen Market by Application

8.2 Mobility industry

8.3 Industrial Uses

8.4 Chemical Production

8.5 Grid Injection

8.6 Power Generation

8.7 Other Applications



9 North America Green Hydrogen Market Analysis



10 Europe Green Hydrogen Market Analysis



11 Asia-Pacific Green Hydrogen Market Analysis



12 Latin America Green Hydrogen Market Analysis



13 Middle East & Africa Green Hydrogen Market Analysis



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Siemens Energy

14.2 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

14.3 Nel ASA

14.4 Linde

14.5 Cummins

14.6 Guangdong Nation-Synergy Hydrogen Power Technology

14.7 Air Liquide

14.8 Air Products and Chemicals

14.9 Uniper

14.10 Engie



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rky05w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets