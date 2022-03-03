Green Hydrogen International Announces Hydrogen City, Texas - The World's Largest Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Hub

AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hydrogen International (GHI) has unveiled plans to create the world's largest green hydrogen production and storage hub in South Texas.

Hydrogen City, Texas - World's Largest Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Hub

Hydrogen City, Texas will be an integrated green hydrogen production, storage, and transport hub growing to 60GW in size and producing over 2.5 billion kilograms of green hydrogen per year. The project is centered around a hydrogen storage facility in the Piedras Pintas Salt Dome located in Duval County. Pipelines will deliver the green hydrogen to Corpus Christi and Brownsville where it will be turned into green ammonia, sustainable aviation fuel and other products, or delivered by pipeline directly to hydrogen power plants and other users around the state.

The project will be powered by 60GW of behind the meter solar and wind power with additional renewable energy drawn from the ERCOT grid during periods of low prices.

"Hydrogen City is a massive, world class undertaking that will put Texas on the map as a leading green hydrogen producer. Texas has been the world leader in energy innovation for over 100 years and this project is intended to cement that leadership for the next century and beyond," says GHI's founder and CEO Brian Maxwell.

The project will be built in phases with the first phase expected to commence operations in 2026, consisting of 2GW of production and two storage caverns at the Piedras Pintas salt dome. Access to salt storage is critical to the scaling-up of green hydrogen production as it allows for maximum utilization of electrolysers and serves as a buffer between variable wind and solar production and final delivery of green hydrogen to customers. Eventually, over 50 caverns can be created at the Piedras Pintas salt dome, providing up to 6TWh of energy storage and turning the dome into a major green hydrogen storage hub, similar to the role Henry Hub plays in the natural gas market.

Negotiations are ongoing with respect to end-use options for GHI produced green hydrogen. These options include:

Green ammonia for export markets : GHI is exploring the opportunity to export green ammonia to Asia . Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) plans to add 30 million tonnes per year of renewable ammonia to the country's fuel mix by 2050. "Japanese and Korean companies are interesting partners for us in this project given their countries desire to shift to green ammonia" says Maxwell.

: GHI is exploring the opportunity to export green ammonia to . Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) plans to add 30 million tonnes per year of renewable ammonia to the country's fuel mix by 2050. "Japanese and Korean companies are interesting partners for us in this project given their countries desire to shift to green ammonia" says Maxwell. Green ammonia for the fertilizer market: Higher natural gas prices has led to skyrocketing fertilizer costs for farmers. Fertilizer produced from green hydrogen can help remove unexpected price volatility.

Higher natural gas prices has led to skyrocketing fertilizer costs for farmers. Fertilizer produced from green hydrogen can help remove unexpected price volatility. Sustainable aviation fuel: GHI is in discussions with potential off takers of green hydrogen as a feedstock for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). GHI believes Corpus Christi is well placed to become a major SAF production hub.

GHI is in discussions with potential off takers of green hydrogen as a feedstock for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). GHI believes is well placed to become a major SAF production hub. Sustainable Rocket Fuel: The company is looking at combining hydrogen with CO 2 at the Port of Brownsville to create a green methane rocket fuel for launch operations in South Texas .

The company is looking at combining hydrogen with CO at the Port of to create a green methane rocket fuel for launch operations in . Fuel switching power plants: H 2 can also be used as a natural gas substitute at power plants. Over 4GW of new gas power plants have been proposed in the US that can burn a combination of hydrogen and natural gas.

The plans for Hydrogen City are large enough that eventually the project could supply multiple types of customers. "We see Hydrogen City becoming one of the largest H 2 production centers in the world, supplying many different customers with 100% clean H 2 fuel," says Maxwell.

According to a top global consulting firm, the market growth for hydrogen will be enormous. A recent sector report estimates annual global sales for hydrogen and related technology at $2.5 trillion per year by 2050.

"Hydrogen City is a project perfectly positioned near low-cost renewable resources, plenty of available land, salt domes, and proximity to the large energy port of Corpus Christi. It will be a world cost leader and position GHI to take advantage of the growing demand for green hydrogen," says Andy Steinhubl, a former McKinsey Senior Partner and GHI board member.

Australian based renewable energy developer Energy Estate is assisting GHI on the development of Hydrogen City.

About Green Hydrogen International

Founded in 2019 by long-time renewable energy entrepreneur Brian Maxwell, GHI is the world's leading green hydrogen development company with a global pipeline of large-scale projects located near low-cost renewable energy, salt storage, and large markets.

The company intends to play a leading role in the energy transition from a hydrocarbon world to a world powered by sustainable energy and green hydrogen. To learn more, visit ghi-corp.com.

Contact

Brian Maxwell

Green Hydrogen International Corp.

Phone: 512-965-6239

Email: [email protected]

