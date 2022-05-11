Green Hydrogen Market - 57% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Chemicals Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Green Hydrogen Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the green hydrogen market by End-user (Chemical, Power, Industrial, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, and South America).

The green hydrogen market share growth in the chemicals segment will be significant for revenue generation. There is a rise in demand by the chemical industry for green feedstock or precursor molecules such as ammonia and methanol that is produced by means of low-CO2 hydrogen and green hydrogen. These green chemicals are converted into high-value end-products for different sectors such as automotive, electronics, and pharmaceuticals. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the chemical segment in the market during the forecast period.

Green Hydrogen Market: Rising industrialization to drive growth

The key factor driving growth in the green hydrogen market is the rising industrialization. The global emission of harmful greenhouse gases is increasing because of the widespread and alarming use of fossil fuels in conjunction with industrialization. Gases such as methane, carbon dioxide, and nitrous oxide play a significant role in raising the temperature of the plant and thereby causing climate change. As the global temperature has risen by nearly one degree Celsius over the last century, environmentalists are urging people to abandon the harmful use of fossil fuels as energy sources and instead demand the widespread use of green hydrogen to counter this situation. Thus, the rising industrialization is expected to drive the growth of the global green hydrogen market during the forecast period.

Green Hydrogen Market: Increasing initiatives by the European governments to be a major trend

The increasing initiatives by the European governments is a market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. The emerging green hydrogen economy is supported by initiatives taken by the government in the European Union (EU). For instance, as part of the Green Deal, the EU has defined a hydrogen strategy. In the first phase of the Green Deal, that is, from 2020 up to 2024, the strategic objective was to install at least 6 GW of electrolyzers in the EU and produce up to 1 million tons of green hydrogen. Initiated by a group of European gas transmission system operators (TSOs) in 2020, the European Hydrogen Backbone (EHB) initiative is a proposal for a dedicated hydrogen pipeline network infrastructure that is largely based on the repurposing of existing natural gas pipelines. The overall hydrogen infrastructure is expected to gradually grow to become a pan-European network by achieving a total length of 39,700 km by 2040. Such initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Green Hydrogen Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 46.14% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 45.93 Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACWA Power International, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Cummins Inc., ERGOSUP, Green Hydrogen Systems, Guangdong Nation-Synergy Hydrogen Power Technologies Co. Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., L Air Liquide SA, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Linde Plc, Loop Energy Inc., Nel ASA, Plug Power Inc., Siemens Energy AG, Solena Group, and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

