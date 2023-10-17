Green Hydrogen Poised to Disrupt Global Energy Markets, BCC Research Analysts Forecast

Advancements in water electrolysis technology turbocharge investment and hydrogen generation industry growth, new report predicts.

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine a world where green hydrogen supplies 12% of the energy supply. IRENA has predicted that it can happen by 2050. But how?

Producing green hydrogen is notoriously expensive, and building an infrastructure for its distribution is difficult. For this reason, 95% of the world's hydrogen supply is gray hydrogen: Steam Methane Reforming (SMR) relies on fossil fuels, and belches CO2 emissions.

But the green and blue hydrogen generation industry is gaining ground as water electrolysis technology advancements slash production costs. Also driving clean hydrogen markets are new applications, such as the joint venture between Airbus and Plug Power to launch a zero-emission airplane by 2025.

We're on the brink of a green hydrogen revolution, and it's difficult to stay informed on this rapidly changing industry. That's why BCC Research has produced a new report, Global Hydrogen Generation Market [insert link to report page]. The report delves into ESG trends, technology advancements, market forces, the competitive landscape, patents and creative solutions, and investment possibilities.

Report readers will gain insights like:

  • Established companies and scrappy startups to watch, including BP, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Advanced Ionics, AquaHydrex, and Atawey.
  • A guide to significant capital investors, who are betting on forecasts that the green hydrogen generation industry will grow from $157.7 billion in 2022 to reach $271.1 billion by 2028.
  • Geographic regions that are driving more than 80% of the market.
  • ESG goals driving growth, such as Japan's drive to reduce water electrolysis production costs from $1,500/ kW to $380/kW.
  • Game changing applications, like green hydrogen's capacity to be a practical storage medium for intermittent renewable energy sources (solar and wind).

BCC Research's Global Hydrogen Generation Market report informs analysis and strategy for: hydrogen generation equipment manufacturers, hydrogen generation fuel cell component suppliers, logistics and transportation service providers, fuel cell electric vehicle manufacturers, raw materials suppliers, electrolyzer manufacturers, natural gas producers, solar PV manufacturers, wind turbine producers, electricity distributors.

