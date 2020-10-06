Green Hygienic Holdings Inc. Appoints Dr. Levan Darjania as Chief Science Officer

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hygienic Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN, GHH) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Levan Darjania, PhD as the Company's Chief Science Officer.

Dr. Darjania is a seasoned and accomplished R&D professional and program manager with over 26-years' experience in biotechnology, pharmaceutical drug development (both industry and academia) and proven track record of success in developing and directing in-house and collaborative R&D programs, and forward-thinking strategic planning capabilities. His research interests include preclinical and clinical R&D, ADME, drug formulation and delivery, pharmacokinetics, toxico-kinetics and bioanalysis, cGLP-IND-enabling studies (Modules 4, 2) for FDA filing. Dr. Darjania is a lead author or co-author of numerous research articles in peer-reviewed journals and presenter or co-presenter at numerous professional conferences and meetings in the U.S. and internationally. Dr. Darjania is also experienced with working with Private Investment Groups to oversee the Global Project Analysis, R&D activities, due diligence process, and scientific communications.

Dr. Levan Darjania held the position of Chief Scientific Officer at Vertical Biosciences and Vice President (Project Analysis and R&D) at MJNA Group, LLC in charge of overseeing a global due diligence and research and development in the industrial hemp space in USA, EU and Latin American countries through its subsidiaries and investment holdings. The Company's products containing naturally occurring cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD) and other products containing CBD-rich hemp oil are formulated for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical industries, including dietary supplements, prescription-based hemp oil for sale in countries that have legalized its hemp oil for the treatment of various illnesses and conditions, such as Brazil and Mexico, and skin care products.

Prior to moving into hemp-based nutraceutical industry, as a Director of DMPK at Wellspring Biosciences, Inc., Dr. Darjania oversaw multiple preclinical (PK/PD), clinical (Phase I) and IND enabling regulatory submissions in the U.S. Dr. Darjania has directly supported the successful advancement of 2-clinical drug candidates (ARS-2102 and KO-947) to IND-enabling and first-in-human studies, and successful due diligence in-licensing one oncology drug candidate.

Previously, Dr. Darjania held scientific and R&D leadership positions of increasing responsibility at Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Intellikine Inc, Cylene Pharmaceuticals, Anadys Pharmaceuticals and Alerion Biomedical where he supported both preclinical and clinical programs in oncology, metabolic disease and antiviral (HCV/HIV) areas. He has completed post-doctoral research work at the Department of Molecular Cell and Developmental Biology at The University of Texas at Austin and earned his PhD degree in plant biochemistry from Moscow Institute of Biochemistry at The Science Academy of ex-USSR.

"Science and R&D are critical to global competitiveness and Green Hygienics is focused to become the leader in the hemp industry on this front, differentiated from its peers, in order to take the development of the hemp plant and its applications to the next level. With Dr. Darjania's rich R&D experience combined with his passion for hemp derived bioactive substances, there was no better choice when it came time to name a Chief Scientific Officer." - said Mr. Ron Loudoun, CEO of Green Hygienic Holding, Inc.

About Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

Green Hygienic Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN, GHH), a California based innovative technology driven enterprise focused on the high standard cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical grade bioactive cannabinoids. GHH mission is to adhere to the highest standards of operations in consistently delivering safe and premium quality products to consumers as well as to partnering CPG and pharmaceutical companies.

The Company intends to be a leader in compliances and capabilities in the hemp and cannabinoid supply marketplace. Using state of the art technologies, GHH intends to open up a whole new world of novel cannabinoids and targeted bio-delivery technologies never before explored, solving the issues of stability, pharmacokinetics, cell penetration, and bioavailability. We are building a team of visionary agrotechnology, pharmaceutical and life scientists working at the intersection of nutraceutical, cosmeceutical and pharmaceutical technologies with a goal to improve the lives of billions.

For more information, please visit: www.GreenHygienics.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.



Company Contact:

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

1.855.802.0299 Toll Free

[email protected]

SOURCE Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

Related Links

www.greenhygienics.com

