Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. Engages Boustead Securities, LLC as Investment Bankers and Financial Advisors

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) an innovative, full-scope, science-driven, premium hemp branding enterprise focused on the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp for cannabinoids, announces that it has retained Boustead Securities, LLC, ("Boustead"), an investment banking firm that advises clients on mergers and acquisitions, capital raises and restructuring assignments in a wide array of industries and circumstances.

"Boustead's Managing Directors have been collectively engaged in more than 1,000 transactions over their collective last thirty-five years and are nationally recognized. They have decades of collective expertise advising in merger & acquisitions, junior exchange and NASDAQ IPOs, marketing, regulatory filings and a full gamut of investment banking and capital markets services" Ron Loudoun, Chief Executive Officer of GRYN, commented. "We are excited to work with Boustead and leverage their knowledge and experience."

Eli Ansari, Managing Director, Boustead Securities, added "We are looking forward to working with GRYN. With history as a guide, we believe the hemp for cannabinoid market will likely face two major trends: scale and standardization. GRYN has the potential, with the current assets in place, to grow millions of pounds of biomass each year. Adding the certifications will become increasingly important."

About Boustead Securities, LLC

Boustead Securities, LLC ("Boustead") is an investment banking firm that executes and advises on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital raises and restructuring assignments in a wide array of industries, geographies and transactions, for a broad client base. Boustead's core value proposition is the ability to create opportunity through innovative solutions and tenacious execution. With experienced professionals in the United States, Boustead's team moves quickly and provides a broad spectrum of sophisticated financial advice and services. Boustead is a majority owned subsidiary of Boustead & Company Limited, a diversified non-bank financial institution. For more information, please visit www.boustead1828.com

About Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) ("GRYN" or the "Company") is an innovative, full-scope, science-driven, premium hemp branding enterprise focused on the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp for cannabinoids. The Company will adhere to the highest standards of operations in consistently delivering safe and premium-quality products to consumers. The Company intends to be a leader in FDA cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) capabilities in the industrial hemp for CBD marketplace. Our mission is to grow the Company in a sustainable and profitable manner to be one of the largest industrial hemp for cannabinoid producers in North America. For more information, please visit: www.GreenHygienics.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Company Contact:

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

1.855.802.0299 Toll Free

[email protected]

SOURCE Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

