Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. Expands Management Team, Advisory Board to Lead Key Business Strategies

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) ("GRYN" or the "Company"), an innovative premium hemp cultivation and branding enterprise, announces the appointment of three experienced professionals to its management team. The addition of the following individuals will be key in supporting the Company's strategy to advancing its position becoming a leader in the North American Hemp Industry.

Kyle MacKinnon, BCom - Chief Operating Officer

Mr. MacKinnon has a multi-faceted and in-depth understanding of the CBD Industry, including vast knowledge of cannabis processing. Previously, as the Business Development Manager for Advanced Extraction, a leader in CO2 Supercritical Fluid Extraction systems, Kyle built relationships with some of the largest Cannabis companies in the world and helped to guide the company through rapid growth and regulatory challenges in the technology and processing sectors of the Cannabis industry. This firsthand knowledge and experience is invaluable in supporting the Company in developing its own processing capabilities.

As COO Kyle will assist the company in all areas of day to day business operations. With over 20 years Sales and Management experience, Kyle is well suited to drive business development, maintain administrative efforts, deliver superior and sustainable product lines, and provide a platform for strong growth.

Todd Mueller - Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Mueller is a seasoned executive who has held executive senior level positions for both private and public traded companies during his over 30-year career. For the past 15 years, Todd has worked as a fractional CFO for a variety of client companies providing his talents to build highly effective financial processes and procedures to handle rapid growth, provide disciplines and leadership, and raise the appropriate financial capital to provide stability during all stages of the company's life.

In addition, Mr. Mueller is adept at providing projected financial, valuation and cash management modeling that supports strategic executive management of the company for day-to-day and projected future. He is regarded as a highly analytical decision maker, experienced in building companies, along with a proven history of generating corporate productivity. Mr. Mueller has secured over $300 million in public offerings and over $100 million in private placement offerings with full knowledge of Registration Statements and Private Placement documents and the required reporting, respectively.

David Racz - Advisory Board

Mr. Racz has held global, senior-level positions with distinguished pharmaceutical companies including Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and Novartis. Mr. Racz began his pharmaceutical career at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals where he became Vice President of Sales and Human Resources. Mr. Racz managed the largest expansion in Pfizer's sale force in history. Shortly thereafter, SmithKlineBeecham recruited Mr. Racz to manage over 4,000 employees in 20 countries throughout Asia, Latin America, Australia and South Africa in Sales, Marketing and Research and Development. Mr. Racz was also a key member of the team responsible for orchestrating the unparalleled transcontinental merger of SmithKline and Beecham. In 2002, Mr. Racz was recruited by Novartis Pharmaceuticals as Senior Vice President North America. In this capacity, he delivered strategy and resource allocation for an $8 billion health care company and oversaw 14,000 global employees in Pharmaceutical Operations, Global Oncology, Manufacturing and R&D. Mr. Racz was Senior Vice President for Mona Vie Inc. ("Mona Vie"), the fastest growing private company in the food and beverage industry incorporated in 2003 with annual sales in excess of $942 million and growth of over 100% per quarter for a three-year period.

In addition, Mr. Racz has served on various boards of both private and public companies, in the pharmaceutical, consumer brands and CBD space. His primary areas of expertise reside in aligning business strategy with operational strategy, management systems, as well as merger and acquisition related activities. David also served as a Medical Service Corp Officer in United States Army, achieving the rank of Major and was awarded numerous times for service and merit. He earned his BS from Wayne State University and his MS from Troy University.

"Quality people build a quality company and our business model includes ensuring our team is vested. Each of the professionals introduced in this and the preceding announcements add real value to GRYN's growth strategy. This is only the beginning of the industrial hemp industry and are pleased to welcome these gentlemen as we compete in this incredible market," stated GRYN CEO Ron Loudoun and further added, "After just several months of very hard work and capital investment in the Company's first property, the appraisal came in at a valuation of $18M. We are in discussions with lenders for a refinancing on the farm as well as a new financing to close on the acquisition of the office and warehouse building in Poway. There will be two valued properties on our balance sheet; the first to conduct cultivation and processing, and the second to execute manufacturing and distribution from. In addition to this, we believe once we demonstrate the ability to deliver significant cash flow in 2020, the Company will be in position to go to the next level."

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) ("GRYN" or the "Company") is an innovative, full-scope, science-driven, premium hemp branding enterprise focused on the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp for cannabinoid ("CBD"). The Hemp Farming Act of 2018 removed hemp from Schedule I controlled substances (defined as cannabis with less than 0.3% THC), making it an ordinary agricultural commodity.

Our mission is to grow the Company in a sustainable and profitable manner to be one of the largest industrial hemp for CBD producers in North America. The Company will adhere to the highest standards of operations in consistently delivering safe and premium-quality products to consumers. The Company intends to be a leader in FDA cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) capabilities in the hemp and CBD marketplace.

The Company's business model includes generating revenues from the sale of hemp and premium-grade CBD products; creating trusted global consumer brands; developing valuable IP; and growing the Company rapidly through strategic acquisitions.

