Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. Granted FDA Registration

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) ("GHH" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that effective August 26, 2020, the Company is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") pursuant to the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act, as amended by the Bioterrorism Act of 2002.

The registration helps the FDA with information on the origin and distribution of food and supplement products and thereby aid in the detection and quick response to actual or potential threats to the U.S. food supply. FDA Registration information also helps US FDA to notify the food establishment that may be affected by the actual or potential threat.

"The achievement of FDA Registration strengthens our Company's core mission to provide product efficacy to the Pharmaceutical industry and consumers alike. The Company is well positioned to instill consumer confidence and change the landscape of the industry by bringing safe and consistent products to market. With our previously announced USDA Organic Certification and FDA Facility Registration, we are well-positioned to continue to innovate through the research our teams are involved in and drive new commercial products entirely complaint to USDA and FDA regulatory requirements," stated Dr. Levan Darjania, Chief Scientific Officer of Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

About Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

Green Hygienic Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) ("GHH" or the "Company"), a California based innovative technology driven enterprise focused on the high standard cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical grade bioactive cannabinoids. The GHH mission is to adhere to the highest standards of operations in consistently delivering safe and premium quality products to consumers as well as to partnering CPG and pharmaceutical companies.

The Company intends to be a leader in compliances and capabilities in the hemp and cannabinoid supply marketplace. Using state of the art technologies, GHH intends to open up a whole new world of novel cannabinoids and targeted bio-delivery technologies never before explored, solving the issues of stability, pharmacokinetics, biological tissue penetration, and bioavailability. We are building a team of visionary agrotechnology, pharmaceutical and life scientists working at the intersection of nutraceutical, cosmeceutical and pharmaceutical technologies with a goal to improve the lives of billions.

For more information, please visit: www.GreenHygienics.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

Company Contact:

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

1.855.802.0299 Toll Free

[email protected]

SOURCE Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

Related Links

www.greenhygienics.com

