Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. Granted the USDA Organic Certification for Cultivation and Post-Harvest Processing

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) ("GHH" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that on September 30, 2020, the Company was granted the USDA Organic Certification (7 CFR Part 205) for the cultivation and post-harvest processing of industrial hemp by the CCOF (California Certified Organic Farmers), for its' Sol Valley Ranch property, after meeting the CCOF/USDA guidelines for quality and consistency for cultivation, harvest, and processing. This new certification further enables the Company to supply certified organic hemp products to national and international markets. The Company was previously granted USDA Organic Certificate for the 824-acre property, making it the largest single parcel USDA Organic Certified farm in the North American Hemp Industry.

CCOF/USDA certification standards provide specific technical guidance on obtaining high-quality organic plant materials for the sustainable production of the herbal and medicinal products. CCOF/USDA, designed to ensure top quality organic product, consistency, and compliance in production, is a renowned global standard for the industrial hemp certification.

"This certification reflects GHH's ability to produce fully organic grade hemp as well as our adherence to stringent organic operational standards required by USDA. Achieving internationally-recognized quality guidelines will enable us to bring value at every touchpoint of the supply chain," stated Mr. Ron Loudoun, CEO of Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

About Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

Green Hygienic Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) ("GHH" or the "Company"), a California based innovative technology driven enterprise focused on the high standard cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical grade bioactive cannabinoids. The GHH mission is to adhere to the highest standards of operations in consistently delivering safe and premium quality products to consumers as well as to partnering CPG and pharmaceutical companies.

The Company intends to be a leader in compliances and capabilities in the hemp and cannabinoid supply marketplace. Using state of the art technologies, GHH intends to open up a whole new world of novel cannabinoids and targeted bio-delivery technologies never before explored, solving the issues of stability, pharmacokinetics, cell penetration, and bioavailability. We are building a team of visionary agrotechnology, pharmaceutical and life scientists working at the intersection of nutraceutical, cosmeceutical and pharmaceutical technologies with a goal to improve the lives of billions.

For more information, please visit: www.GreenHygienics.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

Company Contact:

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

1.855.802.0299 Toll Free

[email protected]

SOURCE Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

Related Links

www.greenhygienics.com

