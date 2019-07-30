Green Initiative Yields Industry's First Environmentally Friendly Fuel Stabilizing Filter for Global Platform

CONWAY, S.C., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B3C Fuel Solutions, LLC, has invented and patented a new In-Tank Fuel Stabilizing Filter that keeps gas fresh longer than any existing technology on the market today, improving engine operation and consumer satisfaction, while reducing gas emissions and hazardous waste disposal. The new filter is a next-generation fuel stabilizer engineered for a global platform, designed to be compliant will all worldwide regulations, an industry first.

FUEL LIFE TM is an easy-to-use filter that is placed in gasoline fuel tanks. It removes the water and harmful contaminants that make gas go bad, improving gas quality so it lasts longer, which is good for consumers and the environment. FUEL LIFE is non-chemical, non-hazardous, non-toxic, multi-year protection.

"When gas goes bad in equipment, it contributes to the over a billion-dollar problem of equipment returns and the need for hazardous waste disposal," said Brian Boezi, CEO, B3C Fuel Solutions. "The FUEL LIFE Stabilizing Filter can help dramatically reduce both of these problems," said Boezi.

Millions of engines, including boats, motorcycles, ATVs, and outdoor power equipment, either do not run or run poorly due to bad fuel. When fuel goes bad, it is unusable and has to be disposed of properly, but proper disposal does not always occur. Poor running engines also contribute to increased emissions and greenhouse gases.

"This new technology has the potential to change the fuel additive industry as we know it today by stopping fuel-related engine problems before they start," said Boezi. "Most consumers do not use chemical fuel additives because they do not understand or want to use them, however, most do understand the benefits of using filters. We believe that increased usage of the FUEL LIFE Stabilizing Filter will lead to longer and more effective fuel use, fewer equipment returns, less fuel disposal, and decreased emissions, all helping to create a better environment and better tomorrow," said Boezi.

Ultimately, consumers worldwide benefit on multiple levels, from the satisfaction experienced when their equipment works better and longer to the environmental and health benefits of reduced chemical use and waste.

