Green Initiatives Drive Growth of Electric Equipment Trend in North America's Construction Industry, with Major OEMs Leading the Way

News provided by

Research and Markets

06 Nov, 2023, 10:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Compact Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2023-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America compact construction equipment market is on the path to significant growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.62% from 2022 to 2029.

This expansion is attributed to a range of factors, including substantial government investments in infrastructure development projects, the rising trend of electric equipment in green warehouses, and the surge in government funding for public infrastructure maintenance and development.

Key Highlights

  1. Government Investment in Infrastructure: In 2022, there was a notable increase in government investment in infrastructure development projects across North America. The U.S. government, for instance, allocated USD 1.2 billion to nine major infrastructure projects under the National Infrastructure Project Assistance. These investments aim to create jobs, strengthen supply chains, and improve transportation systems.
  2. Warehouse Expansion: Companies like Tesla, Amazon, and Walmart are investing in expanding warehouse spaces in 2023 due to the growth of e-commerce. This surge in online shopping activities has prompted investments in warehouse expansion projects in North America.
  3. Compact Track Loaders Leading the Way: Track loaders, especially compact track loaders, accounted for the largest market share in the North America compact construction equipment market in 2022. These versatile machines can operate on rough and muddy surfaces with great accuracy.
  4. Electric Equipment Trend: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in North America are focusing on compact electric equipment. For example, Wacker Neuson announced the launch of an electric mini excavator, EZ17E, in North America in 2024. This trend aligns with the region's green initiatives.
  5. Housing Construction Projects: The government in North American countries is investing in affordable housing projects. The U.S. released its Housing Supply Action Plan in 2022, emphasizing the development of affordable housing units.
  6. Power Generation Through Waste Management: North American governments are focusing on electricity generation through waste management. This has led to the growth of waste-to-energy plants, with compact equipment such as excavators and loaders being used for waste management.

Industry Restraints

  1. High Mortgage Rates: Rising mortgage rates have impacted residential construction projects in North America, leading to a decline in residential construction activities in both the U.S. and Canada.
  2. Labor Shortage: The construction industry in the U.S. faces a labor shortage, with a significant number of job openings. Meeting the labor demand for infrastructure projects is a challenge.

Key Players

Leading companies in the North America compact construction equipment market include Kubota, Caterpillar, Hitachi Construction Machinery, John Deere, SANY, and Volvo CE. These companies offer a diverse range of equipment and hold significant market share.

Prominent Vendors

  • Caterpillar
  • Komatsu
  • Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (XCMG)
  • Volvo Construction Equipment
  • Hitachi Construction Machinery
  • JCB
  • SANY
  • Kobelco
  • Hyundai Construction Equipment
  • John Deere
  • Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd
  • Kubota
  • Doosan Bobcat

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Liebherr
  • CNH Industrial
  • Mecalac
  • Wacker Neuson
  • Yanmar
  • LiuGong
  • Takeuchi
  • Toyota Material Handling
  • Manitou
  • Terex Corporation
  • Kioti Tractor
  • DEVELON

Distributor Profiles

Notable distributor companies in the North America compact construction equipment market include National Equipment Dealers, Equipment North America, Kirby-Smith Machinery INC, McClung-Logan Equipment Company, Inc., My Equipment, SMS Equipment, and Great West Equipment.

Key Questions Answered:
1. How big is the North American compact construction equipment market?
2. What is the growth rate of the North America compact construction equipment market?
3. Who are the key players in the North American compact construction equipment market?
4. What are the trends in the North America compact construction equipment market?
5. Which are the major distributor companies in the North America compact construction equipment market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g9705q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Latin American Data Center Colocation Service Market: Increased Connectivity, Greater Competitive Intensity, and Enhanced Digital Transformation Initiatives Across the Region Drive Future Growth Potential

Latin American Data Center Colocation Service Market: Increased Connectivity, Greater Competitive Intensity, and Enhanced Digital Transformation Initiatives Across the Region Drive Future Growth Potential

The "Latin American Data Center Colocation Service Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The digital...
NATO Members' Defense Report 2023: NATO and EU Defense Initiatives

NATO Members' Defense Report 2023: NATO and EU Defense Initiatives

The "NATO Members' Defense Growth Opportunities 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. As heavy clashes between Russian...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Machinery

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.