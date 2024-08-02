RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Irony, a leading provider of Salesforce and MuleSoft solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Logik.io, a next-generation provider of CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) and guided selling solutions. This collaboration aims to deliver advanced, integrated solutions that streamline complex product configurations and accelerate the sales process for businesses across various industries.

Driving Innovation in CPQ Solutions

Green Irony Announces Strategic Partnership with Logik.io to Revolutionize CPQ Solutions for Salesforce Ecosystem

The partnership between Green Irony and Logik.io combines Green Irony's deep expertise in Salesforce and MuleSoft with Logik.io's cutting-edge CPQ technology. This integration will offer a seamless experience for clients, enabling them to achieve more accurate quotes, improved product configurations, and enhanced overall sales efficiency.

"Partnering with Logik.io aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver AI-infused technology solutions that provide game-changing business value," said Aaron Godby, Founder and CEO of Green Irony. "Logik.io's innovative configuration capabilities complement our proven offerings, allowing us to provide an even more robust and lucrative solution for our clients."

Enhanced Capabilities and Benefits for Clients

Clients will benefit from the partnership through:

Seamless Integration: Enhanced integration of Logik.io's technology with Salesforce and MuleSoft for a smoother, more efficient sales process.

Improved Accuracy: Advanced CPQ and guided selling features that ensure more accurate quotes and configurations.

: Advanced CPQ and guided selling features that ensure more accurate quotes and configurations. Scalability and Flexibility: Solutions designed to grow with businesses, adapting to changing market demands, including omni-channel selling strategies.

"We are thrilled to partner with Green Irony, whose reputation for excellence in Salesforce and solutions is well-recognized," said Blake Grubbs, VP of Marketing & Business Development of Logik.io. "Together, we are set to revolutionize the CPQ space, providing unparalleled value to our customers."

About Green Irony

Green Irony is a leading provider of Salesforce and MuleSoft solutions, specializing in delivering transformative technology that drives business success. With a team of experts dedicated to innovation and excellence, Green Irony helps clients achieve their goals through cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled service.

