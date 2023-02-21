Green Ivy International Schools Announces Expansion with New Arts and Athletics Center in the Heart of Lower Manhattan

Leading private educator is expanding its footprint with a standalone Arts and Athletics Center.

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Ivy International Schools, a network of independent private schools based in Lower Manhattan, including Pine Street School and Battery Park Montessori, announced the opening of its Arts and Athletics Center, located at 156 William Street. Formerly the middle school gym for the Blue School, which recently announced its permanent closure after the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year, Green Ivy celebrates the acquisition of the space for its families as an extension of its educational amenities.

Leading private educator is expanding its footprint with a standalone Arts and Athletics Center.

Just a short walk from Pine Street School, in the heart of the Financial District, the new Arts and Athletics Center will take experiential learning to the next level. Designed to inspire creativity, athleticism, and community, the Center is beautifully appointed with flexible learning spaces including, dance and movement rooms, fine art and music areas, lockers, basketball/volleyball court, performing arts stage, and so much more.

"Pine Street School is designed around the fervent belief that learners should have a voice in their own learning and in our school culture that promotes Student Agency," says Eileen Baker, Head of School, Pine Street School. "Experiential learning ignites the child's natural desire to learn with an environment that is authentic, nurturing, warm and ultimately transformative. Our new Arts and Athletic Center amplifies the opportunity we provide our students to explore and discover more of what inspires them as innate learners and leaders of tomorrow."

Opening soon for Pine Street School's full array of daily co-curricular, physical education, and enrichment programs, beginning June 2023, this center will be a welcoming hub of inspiration for children as they engage in a variety of Summer Camp sessions, including an expanded sports program, and a variety of STEM, fine arts, and performing arts camps. The 2023-2024 school year will provide expanded opportunities for students at both Pine Street School and Battery Park Montessori, and their families to take full advantage of the new event center.

"We are thrilled to expand the artistic and cultural experiences of our students, in this first-in-class, exceptionally designed 11,000 square foot center," adds Chip Miller, CEO of Green Ivy International Schools. "As Green Ivy's legacy expands in New York City, we look forward to welcoming more families to our vibrant, growing school community."

Green Ivy International Schools offers rolling admissions for Nursery through Middle School. To visit Pine Street School, and its expanded Arts and Athletics Center please contact [email protected] . For school admissions information, please contact [email protected] . To learn more about Green Ivy International Schools and its offerings, please visit www.greenivy.com .

About Green Ivy International Schools

Green Ivy International Schools is a modern, progressive, child-centered organization that develops and grows schools based on a foundation of engaged and collaborative learning. Its network of independent private schools is based in lower Manhattan.

Pine Street School , located at 25 Pine Street in the Financial District, is a fully accredited International Baccalaureate World School offering the Primary Years Program from Nursery through Grade 8 with Spanish or Mandarin Immersion tracks. Using highly respected international curriculums and the latest educational research, Pine Street School delivers a rigorous, inquiry-based approach to learning, prioritizing student agency, innovative technology integration, and a globally minded culture. Pine Street School is an Apple Distinguished School.

Battery Park Montessori , located at 21 S End Avenue, is an authentic trilingual Montessori serving Battery Park City since 2013. Its enhanced trilingual Montessori program, from Nursery through Kindergarten, encourages confidence, responsibility, global awareness, and appreciation of the Earth, and provides children with a strong foundation for their education and future.

Green Ivy International Schools nurture a child's natural excitement to learn, explore and connect with the world around them. More information on Green Ivy, Pine Street School and Battery Park Montessori can be found at www.greenivy.com .

Press

contact: Kathleen Hawkins

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 510-685-5375

SOURCE Green Ivy International Schools