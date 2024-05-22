Green Ivy International Schools Expands Pine Street's Middle School with Additional 40,000 Sq. Ft.

Expansion provides a permanent, standalone learning space for middle school students, supports high school preparatory curriculum and fine arts programming

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Ivy International Schools, along with its parent company KSS Immersion Schools, today announced the expansion of Pine Street School's middle school campus with the lease of an additional 40,000 square feet. Located at 156 William Street in the Financial District, the building is minutes away from the school's longtime home at 40 Wall Street. It will provide additional amenities to support Pine Street's unique multilingual International Baccalaureate and entrepreneurship curriculum.

The new space supports initiatives related to science, fine arts, athletics and entrepreneurship, while also enhancing a curriculum that prioritizes multilingualism and student agency. It affords the school the opportunity to further prepare its graduates to excel as they move into a wide range of rigorous academic programs and seek to build a better world around them.

"This expansion marks an exciting new chapter of growth for Pine Street that emphasizes the importance of providing our middle school students with their own unique space designed with their needs in mind," said Gabriella Rowe, Chief Executive Officer at Green Ivy. "The new space is an investment not only in the future of our school, but in our approach to nurturing the growth of each student's academic, artistic, social, and cognitive skills to best prepare them for success in high school and beyond."

Formerly part of The Blue School's lower Manhattan campus and designed by the renowned architecture and design firm Rockwell Group, the additional space features modern classrooms, specialized spaces for engaged learning, a cafeteria with a green wall for growing herbs and vegetables, a double-height library, science labs, a large maker space, a fine arts wing, band room, black box theater, and a large adult learning center equipped for hybrid professional development. Also included in the space is a 1,600 square-foot athletics floor including a gym, locker rooms, and a dance and yoga studio.

Green Ivy is a growing network of language immersion preschools and elementary schools that empowers students to be global thinkers and life-long learners. Rowe was recently announced as CEO to advance the New York brand and accelerate growth across the United States.

About KSS Immersion Schools and Green Ivy International Schools

KSS Immersion is a rapidly growing education company with schools in New York and the San Francisco Bay Area whose mission is to bring its world-class language immersion and multilingual programs to as many families as possible. We believe that the gift of language at an early age and the extraordinary benefits that bilingualism brings to early learners is invaluable. KSS Immersion currently has three brands operating and actively expanding: Green Ivy International Schools in the financial district in New York City and Shu Ren International Schools and KSS Immersion Preschools in the Bay Area.

