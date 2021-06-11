Green Jobs in Action; Live Solar Installation Event to be held in Arlington Virginia by Solar Energy World June 14-17

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Energy World invites the public to a special, Live Residential Installation event to showcase how green jobs are growing rapidly in Virginia. From June 14 – 17, Solar Energy World will be installing solar panels on four homes simultaneously in North Arlington. This unprecedented project employs 4 crews totaling 22 employees. The live installation provides an opportunity for homeowners in the area, legislators, and others to learn more about how a solar installation is properly executed and how solar works.

Solar Energy World began serving Northern Virginia in August 2018 when it was chosen by the Local Energy Alliance Program to be the installer for SolarizeNOVA and has continued to participate in Virginia-based Solarize programs since 2018. The company has also signed up hundreds of other individual residential customers. To better serve Northern Virginia's homeowners and businesses, Solar Energy World has expanded its operations with a new facility in Alexandria.

Historically, Virginia has been ranked near the bottom for statewide renewable energy deployment. This began to change last year when Virginia legislatures passed the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA). In addition to better incentives for green focused businesses, the financial benefits and energy cost savings for homeowners in the area have improved greatly due to Virginia's increasing consumer demand for cleaner energy. For example, Virginia now offers better financial benefits for homeowners like net-metering, a program where homeowners can get money back from the utility company for the excess energy their solar system produces. There are also new property tax exemptions and a growing SREC (Solar Renewable Energy Credit) program in Virginia

To attend Solar Energy World's Live Solar Installation Event, contact Ray Meyer, [email protected] or 410-579-1672.

About Solar Energy World: Founded in 2009, Solar Energy World is an award-winning, regional leader in Solar Panel System design and installation for residential and commercial property owners serving Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Florida, and Washington DC. We are the fastest growing, independently owned solar installation company in the region. Solar Energy World currently installs approximately 125-130 new solar systems each month. For more information, visit www.SolarEnergyWorld.com

