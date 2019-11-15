Green Kid Crafts Launches Sibling STEM and STEAM Kits for Effortless Gift Giving

Tailored to individual budgets, Green Kid Crafts STEAM gift boxes range in price from $29 - $159 – offering options for everyone for those that want to win holiday gift giving this season. Gift box assortments vary from nature-based activity boxes for 2-4 year olds , to STEM and STEAM kits for 5-10 year olds , to their new Sibling Subscriptions designed for kids ages 2-10+.

"We think of the holidays as a time for fun with family and friends. It can also be a stressful time – struggling to find that perfect gift or fighting the crowds at the mall can be exhausting. Green Kid Crafts makes it easy, fun and exciting to give the perfect gift. From the 4-6 hands-on STEAM kits we include in each box to the kid-sized science and art tools, we know that every child who receives our box will feel cherished and special," says Penny Bauder, Green Kid Crafts' Founder. "The perfect experiential gift for kids, Green Kid Crafts STEAM subscriptions are the gift that keeps giving year-round, building leadership and life skills and fostering memories that will last a lifetime."

Green Kid Crafts is the leading award-winning monthly subscription kit for kids that delivers a new STEM and STEAM learning adventure to families each month. Green Kid Crafts encourages creativity, literacy, and environmental education through thematic kits designed by educators and scientists to foster a generation of environmental leaders. Science, geography, math, art, technology, and engineering are woven into each themed kit, all made with carbon-neutral, sustainable materials. Green Kid Crafts has recently been honored with a Parents' Choice Recommended Award and NCW Eco-Excellence Award. https://www.greenkidcrafts.com/

