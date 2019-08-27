Green Kids Crafts Wins Top Industry Awards: Parents Choice Award® and NCW Eco-Excellence Award®

Green Kid Crafts was also named winner of "Best Subscription Box" Category in the 2019 Eco-Excellence Awards™. The awards, now in their 9th edition, are the only ones of their kind to recognize excellence in social and environmental sustainability for products, services, and companies across the health and wellness industries.

Additionally, the Parents Choice Awards today awarded Green Kid Crafts with one of its highest honors: a Parents' Choice Recommended Award®. The Parents' Choice Recommended Awards are given to kids' subscription boxes judged as being the highest quality and most appealing products in their genre. Criteria for judgments include the highest production standards, universal human values and a unique, individual quality that pushes the product a notch above others.

"From launching Green Kid Crafts out of my garage to shipping out our millionth box, we are incredibly grateful to our hardworking and dedicated team and our enthusiastic customer base for helping us reach this significant milestone," said Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts. "We are humbled and honored to receive these awards and recognitions for simply pursuing our passion and mission to foster a generation of creative, environmental leaders."

In a saturated subscription box market, Green Kid Crafts stands out for its thoughtfully developed and sustainable content—created by educators and scientists—which empowers kids to think creativity about environmental stewardship through development of STEAM skills, while helping families spend quality time together.

Founded in 2010 and bootstrapped by Penny Bauder, an environmental scientist turned entrepreneur and kids' STEAM expert, Green Kid Crafts has inspired over one million kids to think about and take a leadership role in sustainability.

Green Kid Crafts is the leading award-winning monthly subscription kit for kids that delivers a new STEAM learning adventure to families each month. Green Kid Crafts encourages creativity, literacy, and environmental education through thematic kits designed by educators and scientists to foster a generation of environmental leaders. Science, geography, math, art, technology, and engineering are woven into each themed kit, all made with carbon-neutral, sustainable materials. https://www.greenkidcrafts.com/

