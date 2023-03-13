GREEN LAWN FERTILIZING / GREEN PEST SOLUTIONS OPEN NEW BRANCH IN NORTH WALES, PA

Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions officially opened the new property in response to its expanding base of residential and commercial customers in the Bucks and Montgomery County region.

NORTH WALES, Pa., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions officially opened their new in North Wales, PA at the beginning of March 2023. The company invested in the property in response to its expanding base of residential and commercial customers in the Bucks and Montgomery County.

The ribbon cutting event was attended by all branch employees and the senior leadership team including President and CEO, Matt Jesson.

Steven Reyes cuts the ribbon at Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions' newest branch in North Wales, PA

Jesson spoke about the company's growth initiatives during his time the event, "The North Wales service market will be paramount in our long-term growth plans! We look to aggressively grow this market and create incredible opportunities for our team members while executing on our Mission to deliver a superior customer experience!"

Market Director, Steven Reyes, was given the honor of cutting the red ribbon. Reyes has been with the company for over seven years, starting out as a lawn technician and working his way up all the way to his current position of Market Director where he oversees both the North Wales and Allentown branches. He had this to say to his colleagues as he stood alongside Green Pest Solutions' Market Operations Manager Matt Clowney and ‪Market Sales Director Tom Wright.

"Our mission is to put you all in the best positions for success, as our mentors have done for us. We are not asking you to be the next Tom, the next Matt or even the next Steven, but to be the best versions of yourselves as we all hope to stand on the other side watching not one, but many of you open a new branch one day!"

The company is not slowing down with its real estate expenders to help support its growth. Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions has recently moved into a new headquarters building in West Chester, PA late last year, with extensive construction to take place to customize and modernize the layout. The company is also investing in a brand new 20,000-foot warehouse next to its current headquarters building, which will become the new West Chester lawn and pest operations building once the new headquarters building is ready.

Green Pest Solutions and Green Lawn Fertilizing is an independent lawn and pest control company that was founded in 2004. Under the leadership of Matt Jesson, President and Owner of Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions, the company has grown to nearly 300 team members and over 200 service vehicles in its fleet. They have a mission to become the leader in the lawn and pest industry by providing superior customer service. Over the last several years, highly reputable publications have taken notice of the company succeeding in that mission. The Philadelphia Business Journal named Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions one of their Best Places to Work four consecutive years in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 as well as one of their Soaring 76 fastest growing private companies in 2020 and 2022. They were recognized by the Entrepreneurs forum of Philadelphia as one of their Philly 100 five times (2014, 2015, 2020, 2021 and 2022). For nine of the last ten years the company received the Inc. 5000 award for being recognized as one of the 5,000 fastest growing private companies in the America. In 2018, Green Pest Solutions was named "Best of Philly Earth-Friendly Exterminator" by Philadelphia Magazine and in 2017 they were named "Best Pest Control" by Philly.com. In 2017, the company received the "Customer Service Excellence" Award by the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce.

SOURCE Green Lawn Fertilizing; Green Pest Solutions