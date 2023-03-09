Green Lawn Fertilizing/Green Pest Solutions Awards Safest Driver a Brand New 2023 Ford F150

Josh Torres' Safe Driving Wins Him a Brand New Truck.

PHILADELPHIA, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions awarded Lawn Care Technician Josh Torres a brand new 2023 Ford F150 as part of ongoing fleet safety initiatives, and in conjunction with the implementation of fleet tracking software, Azuga.

Safe Driving Contest - Recap Video Tom Knopsnyder shuffles truck giveaway raffle tickets as technicians look on in anticipation Matt Jesson congratulates Josh Torres after winning Ford F150

President and CEO, Matt Jesson was delighted that all technicians consistently put safety first; a marker of excellence for the work they do, "Green Lawn Fertilizing and Green Pest Solutions is committed to making sure we are all operating in the safest ways possible, and we wanted to promote our culture of safety through our truck giveaway contest. These technicians here today demonstrated their commitment to safety across an entire year and I could not be prouder to be standing in-front of them today."

The raffle for the Ford F150 took place during Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions 2023 company kickoff meeting at Citizens Bank Park. All of the finalists were gathered at the front of the Diamond Club and close to 300 team members watched in anticipation as Jesson made the announcement everyone was waiting for. "And the winner of the 2022 Safe Driving Contest is Josh Torres!"

Torres, who has been with Green Lawn Fertilizing for over 11 years, could not contain his excitement as he was handed the keys and embraced by his colleagues before making his way outside the stadium to check out his new ride.

In-order-to qualify for the contest, technicians must have been a full-time team member by April 1st, 2022 and must not have any at-fault vehicle accidents during 2022. Each technician's driver score is based on a combination of braking, speeding, and acceleration which is tracked by Azuga. All qualifying technicians with driver scores over 90 received entries into the contest. The higher the technician's driving score, the more entries in the raffle the technician earned.

In an unwavering dedication to safety, it was announced that the company will be giving away another Ford F-150 next year!

Green Pest Solutions and Green Lawn Fertilizing is an independent lawn and pest control company that was founded in 2004. Under the leadership of Matt Jesson, President and Owner of Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions, the company has grown to nearly 300 team members and over 200 service vehicles in its fleet. They have a mission to become the leader in the lawn and pest industry by providing superior customer service. Over the last several years, highly reputable publications have taken notice of the company succeeding in that mission. The Philadelphia Business Journal named Green Lawn Fertilizing / Green Pest Solutions one of their Best Places to Work four consecutive years in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 as well as one of their Soaring 76 fastest growing private companies in 2020 and 2022. They were recognized by the Entrepreneurs forum of Philadelphia as one of their Philly 100 five times (2014, 2015, 2020, 2021 and 2022). For nine of the last ten years the company received the Inc. 5000 award for being recognized as one of the 5,000 fastest growing private companies in the America. In 2018, Green Pest Solutions was named "Best of Philly Earth-Friendly Exterminator" by Philadelphia Magazine and in 2017 they were named "Best Pest Control" by Philly.com. In 2017, the company received the "Customer Service Excellence" Award by the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce.

SOURCE Green Lawn Fertilizing and Green Pest Solutions