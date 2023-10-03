Green Leaf Consulting Group Expands Data Practice with Appointment of Craig Collier as Vice President of Data Solutions

BLUE BELL, Pa., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Leaf Consulting Group, a professional services firm specializing in technology consulting, announces the appointment of Craig Collier as vice president of data solutions. In this newly created position, Collier is responsible for expanding awareness, driving growth, and developing new solution capabilities within the organization's data practice.

Collier brings his passion, wealth of knowledge, and data analytics and business intelligence experience to Green Leaf, where he will help the data practice continue to build world-class solutions focused on delivering business value. He has deep knowledge of the Snowflake Data Cloud, which connects businesses globally across various workloads, resulting in seamless data collaboration. Snowflake enables governed access to infinite amounts of data to reveal new business insights and create business opportunities that drive business value.

"I'm thrilled to join an accomplished team of technical experts and collaborators responsible for delivering strategic technology that breaks down business silos and addresses business problems with valuable insight," says Collier. "Our Snowflake solutions will expand our data practice's capabilities, enabling sustained growth. I look forward to working with innovative and creative technologists at Green Leaf to empower our clients to effectively leverage data to propel their businesses forward."

Collier joins Green Leaf after previously working with Snowflake for more than six years in sales engineering, product strategy, and sales enablement roles. "Craig's deep experience, huge network, and devotion to Snowflake are impressive," says Kevin Bucher, a partner at Green Leaf Consulting Group. "We look forward to working closely with him as we expand awareness and capabilities within our data solutions. Craig will also help evangelize our people's capabilities. At Green Leaf, we are not just great technology people but a great team who improve people's work lives."

About Green Leaf Consulting Group

Green Leaf's offerings start from a familiar premise: technology aims to drive businesses forward. Green Leaf brings a fresh perspective to technology consulting. Its extraordinary staff partners with organizations as technical experts, collaborators, and people who are a pleasure to have on your team. Working with Green Leaf is different—whether designing technical strategies, analyzing and managing data, or developing and delivering targeted software—it is like turning over a new, green leaf. Visit https://greenleafgrp.com to learn more.

