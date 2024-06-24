Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. Expands International Presence with New Partnership in Dubai

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTCPK: GRLF), an emerging growth company specializing in marketing and distributing handmade premium cigars, announces a major expansion in its international distributor partnerships with Le Cigaro FZ-LLC in Dubai and the UAE. Le Cigaro has selected the Cubanacan Heritage Cigar Brand under the Green Leaf Innovations umbrella as one of its signature offerings for its esteemed clientele.

Le Cigaro is renowned as the premier destination for cigar enthusiasts, offering a wide range of cigars, accessories, and wine accessories. They provide custom-made humidor cabinets with built-in humidifiers to preserve cigar quality, along with expert-led cigar training sessions.

Additionally, Le Cigaro enhances the cigar experience with personalized drink pairing recommendations and hosts live cigar rolling events for private gatherings. Their exclusive cigar agreement includes renowned hotel chains such as:

"We are delighted that Le Cigaro has chosen our Cubanacan Heritage Cigar Brand," said Robert Mederos, CEO of Green Leaf Innovations. "This partnership and Le Cigaro's exclusive hotel agreements underscore our commitment to expanding globally and delivering premium cigar experiences in Dubai and the UAE."

About Le Cigaro FZ-LLC

Le Cigaro FZ-LLC is a premier wholesaler of cigars, cigar accessories, and wine accessories in Dubai and the UAE. Known for its exceptional range of products and services, Le Cigaro is dedicated to enhancing the cigar experience for its prestigious clients. From custom-made humidor cabinets to cigar training and live cigar rolling events, Le Cigaro provides a comprehensive and memorable cigar experience.

For more information about Le Cigaro FZ-LLC please visit www.lecigaro.com

About Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc., a Florida corporation, is an emerging growth company engaged in the Marketing and Distribution of handmade premium cigars. The company strategically imports and exclusively distributes some of the best-known premium cigar brands in the Market created by the Mederos family a Third generation Cigar maker with Robert Mederos at the helm who has owned and operated handmade cigar operation in Nicaragua and the US for over 20 years with a rich family history in the craft dating back to the 1800s Cuba, brands such as CUBANACAN, MEDEROS and TABACALERA SERRANO. In addition to it the company also distributes packaged whole leaf Tobacco to cigar lounges, smoke shops, C-stores and vape shops across the United States and soon International Markets.

Additional information can be found on our websites http://www.greenleafinnovation.com or follow us on Twitter @otcgrlf.

Phone number: (800) 303-6268

Email: [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.