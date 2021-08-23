Green Life Business Group Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2020 is known to be one of the most impactful years in recent history. As a worldwide pandemic took the world by storm, large scale Multi State Operators (MSO's) and Companies began to look towards industries that were considered to be recession and pandemic proof. The cannabis industry quickly surfaced as one of the top destinations for MSO's which led to a boom in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A's).

Green Life Business Group Inc has continued to be recognized as the industry leader when it comes to Mergers and Acquisitions. In Quarter two of 2021, Green Life Business sold 8 cannabis businesses with 15 deals currently in Escrow. Green Life's steady success and constant growth has sparked reach outs from some of the largest companies within the cannabis Industry. Traction and growth have allowed Green Life to begin new expansions in new states and markets.

The List of 8 businesses that SOLD:

Long Beach Retail Dispensary Sold for $3M Pre-Revenue + $2.3M for the Real Estate combined sale was $5.3M . Vallejo Retail Dispensary, Retail Delivery, Distribution Sold for $2M Operational, Gross Revenue 1.2M Palm Springs Retail Dispensary Sold For $499.000 Pre-Revenue Stockton Retail Delivery Sold for $325,000 Operational Oakland Retail Delivery, Distribution Sold for $300,000 - Pre-Revenue Hesperia Retail Delivery Sold for $200,000 - Pre-Revenue Oakland Retail Delivery Sold for $180,000 - Pre-Revenue Inyo County Cultivation Sold for $240,000 - Pre-Revenue

With over 15 deals currently in escrow, Here are some Notable mentions of deals that are currently in escrow that are expected to close in Q3.

Los Angeles Dispensary full vertical $22,000,000 . San Diego Dispensary Store $9,650,000 La Mesa Dispensary $8,000,000 San Francisco Dispensary $2,950,000 San Francisco Dispensary $1,250,000

