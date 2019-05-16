Green Man Gaming Celebrates its 9th Birthday with Flash Deals

LONDON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Man Gaming turns nine today, and nothing says 'Happy Birthday!' quite like a new PC game. That's why they've decided to share the birthday joy and discount a whole range of titles across the site in a special Birthday Sale. It's their birthday, but they want to give back to you.

As well as discounts on some great titles that will change daily, like Monster Hunter World, Surviving Mars and Overcooked! 2, they will also feature a new flash deal every day; think fast, they're not called flash deals for nothing!

On specific purchases you'll also have a chance to grab a gift with purchase. These exclusive gifts will be revealed each day, so keep your eyes peeled and your party poppers at the ready.

Discounted games you'll want to shake your party hat at:

Resident Evil 2

ARK: Survival Evolved

Dragons Dogma: Dark Arisen

Overcooked & Overcooked! 2

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Frostpunk

Moonlighter

DiRT Rally 2.0

The Birthday Sale runs until 26 May 2019.

Visit www.greenmangaming.com to shop the sale now.

About Green Man Gaming

Green Man Gaming is a global pure play e-commerce and technology business in the video games industry fuelled by an unhealthy obsession with bringing the magic of games to everyone. The company's geeky knowledge, data and IP sit at the core of the business and is what drives it to become a technology leader in the video games ecosystem.

Greenmangaming.com is an eCommerce store and community platform offering millions of gamers a single destination for all things gaming. With customers in 195 countries, the store stocks a wide catalogue of multi-platform digital games at the best prices and provides the latest game data tracking, reviews and discussions on its community.

Green Man Gaming Publishing works with independent development studios globally to market their own games and increase the visibility of games in a challenging marketplace.

Leveraging its patented technology, Green Man Gaming also partners with game publishers and leading hardware manufacturers including Intel and Lenovo to support their marketing initiatives.

Green Man Gaming has been recognised by leading bodies in the video gaming, business and technology sectors with over 30 awards received since it was launched in 2010. The company was recently ranked in the Financial Times 1000 Europe's Fastest Growing Companies 2018 list and was a finalist in the Retail Week Awards 2018 for the Emerging Retailer of the Year Award as well as the National Business Awards 2018 for the Digital Business of the Year Award.

